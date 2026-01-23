After being fined 450,000 euros for illegal weapons, Karim Adeyemi speaks out. In the documentary series "Loredana & Karim", the footballer describes why he ordered the items and talks about a traumatic break-in while the family was at home.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the documentary "Loredana & Karim", Karim Adeyemi explains that he ordered the weapons that he later complained about via a freely accessible mystery box and did not consider their possession to be illegal.

He and Loredana felt that the resulting headlines were exaggerated.

A few months later, Adeyemi and Loredana were burgled while they were at home with their family.

The loss of a sense of security in their own home was particularly distressing for the couple. Loredana sharply criticized the fact that the burglars broke into the house despite the family being present.

At the end of 2025, Karim Adeyemi was sentenced in court to pay a fine of 450,000 euros. The reason for this was a so-called mystery box that the footballer had ordered online. The surprise box contained weapons that the 24-year-old was not allowed to possess without the appropriate permission - including brass knuckles and a switchblade knife.

"It was a hunting site or something like that," explains Adeyemi in the Prime video series "Loredana & Karim". His thought at the time, he says, was, "I can get on it easily, so it can never be illegal." Wife Loredana jumps to his side: "If you can just order it openly on the internet, you don't assume it's illegal."

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The footballer summarizes the subsequent negative headlines in the media in the documentary: "They wanted to tear me apart."

Meanwhile,Loredana condemns headlines from tabloid media such as "Bild": "They know that makes it sound like blatant gun ownership to people." The amount of the daily sentence would be based on the convicted person's income. And that was very high in Adeyemi's case.

Sports stars victims of criminal gangs

"You have to be able to defend yourself," says Karim Adeyemi, explaining at least part of his intention behind the purchase. The fact is: Dortmund is one of the ten most dangerous cities in Germany in terms of crime rates. "If you're wealthy and live in a nice area, you have to be careful," confirms Adeyemi's BVB colleague Emre Can in the prime documentary series. He has already had several attempts to break into his home: "My wife can no longer stay at home alone."

Karim Adeyemi and Loredana were also burgled a few months after the mystery box scandal - while the couple and Loredana's daughter Hana were at home. After dinner, they were sitting in the living room of the house playing cards, Loredana describes. Meanwhile, at around 8.30 p.m., burglars entered the upper floor and filled their pockets in the dressing room. "We didn't hear anything," assures Karim Adeyemi.

Loredana hässig: "That's the very last thing"

The couple only woke up Loredana's assistant at 2 a.m. and told her: "Everything is gone." The thieves, whose crime can be seen on the security camera videos in the documentary, stole jewelry and bags, among other things. "I was in shock at first," admits Loredana. The thieves had been in the house for eleven minutes: "It's crazy that they took so long."

According to Loredana, it is not so much the damage itself, but rather the loss of a sense of security within her own four walls that is stressful: "It costs us a lot." In the prime video series, she sends an unmistakable message to thieves: "The very last thing you should do is go in when someone is at home, especially if there are children at home." She also adds: "If I had caught them, I would definitely have gotten into trouble too." The incident scared her, but: "We have the money to bunker down from the outside."

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