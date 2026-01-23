Beatrice Egli’s climb up the Matterhorn in 2021 could have ended badly. But the pop singer isn’t letting that deter her: she’s already taking off on her next adventure over the Swiss mountains on a paraglider. Red Bull athlete Patrick von Känel, one of Switzerland’s most successful paragliders, is on hand to ensure her safety.

"Would you have dared?" After the Matterhorn Drama: Beatrice Egli Is Already Embarking on Her Next Adventure

Here's what it's all about Beatrice Egli wasn't deterred by her dangerous experience on the Matterhorn in 2021 and has now completed a tandem paragliding flight over Ticino with professional paraglider Patrick von Känel.

On Instagram, she shared the adventure with her fans and asked if they, too, would have dared to take a flight with the Red Bull athlete. Summary created with

The ascent of the Matterhorn could have ended badly for Beatrice Egli in 2021. Nevertheless, the pop singer isn’t deterred from new adventures: Now she’s taking on a paragliding flight over the Swiss mountains. Red Bull athlete Patrick von Känel, one of Switzerland’s most successful paragliders, is ensuring her safety.

Beatrice Egli seems to love adrenaline. Back in 2021, the native of Schwyz fulfilled a long-cherished dream and, as part of the “100% Women” campaign, climbed the 4,478-meter-high Matterhorn with a female mountain guide. Although the ascent went according to plan, things got dicey on the descent: As Egli later recounted in a TV interview, the mountain guide saved her life in two life-threatening situations.

No sign of a fear of heights: Instead of heading for the next peak, Beatrice Egli is taking to the skies this time. Two days ago, the pop singer took off on a tandem paragliding flight from Cardada Cimetta above Locarno, accompanied by Red Bull athlete Patrick von Känel. This marks Beatrice Egli’s third stint as an official brand ambassador for Ticino Turismo.

Beatrice Egli writes on Instagram about her latest adventure: “POV: You make a decision before your mind can stop you.

Would you have dared to fly with @patrik_vonkaenel too?"

Beatrice Egli: Between Adrenaline and Balance

It’s no secret that Egli loves a thrill. As early as 2024, she took on various challenges in her podcast series “Egli Extrem”, taking on various challenges—without knowing who would be accompanying her.

In an interview with blue News at the time, she explained why she seeks out such adrenaline rushes: “I’m lucky enough to lead a very exciting life. When I’m hosting a Saturday night show, for example, I’m constantly on the go. In my everyday life, I often seek out the other extreme—extreme calm. I think it’s important in life to find the right balance.”