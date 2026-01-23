Phil Collins celebrated his 75th birthday in January. In an interview, he says he almost didn't live to see it.

Phil Collins, with his son Nicholas on drums behind him: Phil has had a distinguished career as a drummer, singer, and songwriter with the band Genesis and as a solo artist. However, his alcohol addiction nearly cost him his life, as he recently revealed in an interview. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about In 2024, Phil Collins was seriously ill in the intensive care unit after his alcohol consumption had spiraled out of control.

His kidneys and other organs failed, and at times his family expected him to die.

According to his own account, the 75-year-old has not drunk any alcohol since his hospital stay. Summary created with

Phil Collins says he nearly lost his life due to his alcohol addiction. In April 2024, according to a report in the British daily newspaper *The Times*, the musician—who enjoyed great success both with the band Genesis and as a solo artist—was hanging by a thread in the hospital. “My kidneys were failing; my organs were simply shutting down. People came to say goodbye,” Collins told the newspaper.

He himself couldn't remember it; he had no idea what was going on. “They were all worried they’d never see me again. It all could have gone so terribly wrong,” the British drummer, singer, and songwriter continued.

Seven months in the hospital

According to the report, Collins was admitted to the hospital in November 2023. He was discharged shortly before Christmas, but had to be readmitted to the intensive care unit a few weeks later—and ended up staying in the hospital for seven months.

According to the report, his alcohol consumption, which had “spiraled out of control,” led to his hospitalization. “I drank wine when I woke up. That’s what I wanted for breakfast—a glass of wine,” Collins said. He considered himself very lucky to have survived his stay in the clinic. “Of course, I haven’t had a drop since then.”

According to the report, Collins now lives alone in his house overlooking Lake Geneva near Fechy in the canton of Vaud. A nurse lives with him. If it were up to him, he wouldn’t stay alone. “I’d love to fall in love again,” said the megastar. “I’d like to be in a relationship. I’d love to kiss someone, for example. Just simple things like that.”

When asked what he could do about it, Collins replied, according to *The Times*: “I think it’s probably too late for that. I’m not a very sociable person. I don’t go out, you know, I don’t go out.” The musician has been married three times and has five children, including actress Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”). After his divorce from Swiss national Orianne Cevey in 2006, the musician turned to alcohol, as he recounted in his autobiography *Not Dead Yet* (German title: *Da kommt noch was*).

In 2016, he unexpectedly got back together with Orianne. But their second relationship lasted only a few years. She is the mother of his sons, Matthew and Nicholas. Matthew has pursued a career as a professional soccer player—he currently plays for 1860 Munich in Germany—and Nicholas has followed in his father’s footsteps as a drummer.