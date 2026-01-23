The reading competition held during the Days of German-Language Literature and the Bachmann Prize are generally considered a springboard for previously unknown writers. Today marks the start of the 50th edition. However, this anniversary edition is focusing on established names.

German-Swiss author Philipp Tingler is one of three jury members with ties to Switzerland on the jury for the Bachmann Prize reading competition. This year, he is the only one to have invited a writer from Switzerland to participate in the competition: crime novelist Seraina Kobler.

Every year, it remains a closely guarded secret for a long time which authors the jury members will invite to the Bachmann Prize reading competition in Klagenfurt, Austria. When the list of participants for the 50th Bachmann Prize was released on May 22, social media was quickly abuzz with talk of an “all-star lineup” or a “VIP edition.”

Among those invited are participants such as Jovana Reisinger from Germany, who is probably best known as an artist, filmmaker, feminist columnist, and author of four books. She received the Grimme Prize in 2026 for her first feature film, *Unterwegs im Namen der Kaiserin*.

Caroline Rosales, also from Germany, is a columnist and author of five books. “Sexuell verfügbar” was adapted into a TV series in 2024. Ozan Zakariya Keskinkılıç’s debut novel, *Hundesohn*, also received a great deal of attention. Keskinkılıç, who was already known in various circles for his poetry and the nonfiction book *Muslimaniac*, will also be traveling from Germany to attend. “So you definitely don’t need the Bachmann Prize anymore to make a name for yourself,” reads a comment on Instagram.

Seraina Kobler is the only one from Switzerland

The same applies to Seraina Kobler. She is the only author from Switzerland invited to Klagenfurt who has already made a name for herself—at least in this country—with her crime novels. Juror Philipp Tingler reveals in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency that she was invited to present a “counter-idyll in which Switzerland features prominently,” but—like his Swiss fellow jurors Thomas Strässle and Laura de Weck—he denies that the selection process for the anniversary was any different from previous years. In addition to Kobler, Tingler invited visual artist Gesche Haumann from Germany, who published her debut novel, “Lilo Palfy’s Contribution to Art,” in 2023.

“I, too, noticed the many well-known names. But that was neither agreed upon with the jury nor a conscious choice,” de Weck told Keystone-SDA. She invited playwright Magdalena Schrefel from Austria and Fiona Sironic, a German living in Vienna. The latter was shortlisted for the German Book Prize in 2025 with her debut novel *Am Samstag gehen die Mädchen in den Wald und jagen Sachen in die Luft*.

Thomas Strässle, the third juror with ties to Switzerland, did not submit any candidates from Switzerland to the reading competition this year for the first time; instead inviting two newer voices from Germany: author and media artist Kurt Prödel, who garnered significant attention with his debut *Klapper*, and Lena Schätte, whose debut *Das Schwarz an den Händen meines Vaters* also attracted attention.

Committed to the Swiss literary scene

Strässle, who has previously invited mostly Swiss authors, says he is aware of his commitment to the Swiss literary scene: “But this year I received two texts by German writers that immediately impressed me tremendously, so I had to set aside the national criterion.” In previous years, he had invited Laura Leupi and Nora Osagiobare; their texts have won jury prizes. But that’s not what matters to him. “Of course I’m happy when ‘my’ texts win prizes, but it would be a blatant form of juror vanity if I had that in the back of my mind from the start,” says Strässle.

He looks for texts in which an existential urgency is palpable. For his colleague de Weck, what matters is a distinctive style of language, content that is both timeless and contemporary, and clever dramaturgy. And Tingler seeks universality and transcendence. “Universality means: The story is told in such a way that its view of the world doesn’t leave me cold, even if I exist in a completely different world. Transcendence means that the text points beyond its plot to underlying questions and connections. Neither can be achieved without linguistic artistry.”

All three admit that the readers’ performance also plays a role for them in the televised reading competition for the prize established in memory of the writer Ingeborg Bachmann: “A text that is truly strong from a literary standpoint doesn’t lose much if it isn’t read quite as well. But a text that didn’t really convince me on paper can gain a great deal through an excellent performance,” says Strässle.

The reading competition during the 50th Days of German-Language Literature, which culminate in the awarding of the 50th Bachmann Prize, will take place from June 24 to 28. Fourteen authors from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have been invited. The seven members of the jury come from Austria, Germany—and three from Switzerland.*

*This text by Philine Erni, Keystone-SDA, was produced with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.