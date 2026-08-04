"Head over heels in love": Britain's Princess Eugenie has given birth to her third child. This has also brought joy to the king.

Here's what it's all about Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, has given birth to her third child.

According to the British Royal Palace, the girl was born Monday evening at a hospital in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.

"We're totally in love with our little girl," Eugenie wrote on Instagram. Summary created with

The British royal family is celebrating the arrival of a new addition: Princess Eugenie (36) and her husband Jack Brooksbank (40) have become parents to a baby girl. The daughter of former Prince Andrew announced the news in an Instagram post.

According to the palace, the girl was born Monday evening at a hospital in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. A name has not yet been announced. “The King and Queen, as well as other members of the royal family, were delighted when they heard the news,” the palace said.

“We are totally in love with our little girl,” Eugenie wrote in the Instagram post featuring the newborn baby. The couple already has two sons, August (5) and Ernest (3). According to PA, it has been rare for a member of the royal family to be born abroad. Eugenie and her husband own a house in Portugal, for example.

Tough Months Amid the Epstein Scandal

Eugenie is the younger daughter of former Prince Andrew (66), the brother of King Charles III (77). Her mother is Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (66), better known as “Fergie.” Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor fell from grace in the wake of the scandal surrounding the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The American businessman ran a child abuse ring that victimized many minors. Andrew and “Fergie” were close friends with Epstein for many years. They consistently denied any knowledge of the abuse or any wrongdoing on their part. But as the scandal unfolded, Andrew in particular fell from grace: He lost all his offices and titles and was forced to move out of his luxurious estate on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice (37), retained their titles, but neither holds an official position.