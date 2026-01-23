Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are said to have ended their relationship after around three years. Several US media outlets are unanimous in reporting that the split was amicable and took place several months ago.

After three years of relationship Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are said to have split up

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several US media outlets are reporting that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have broken up after around three years of dating.

The split is said to have been amicable. According to a person close to the couple, they remain friends and continue to respect each other very much.

The musician and actor met while filming 'Wicked' and made their relationship public in 2023.

Neither of them have commented on the reports of the split.

After around three years of dating, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are to go their separate ways, according to several US media outlets, including Page Six and TMZ. The split is said to have taken place several months ago.

According to a person close to the couple, the split was amicable. "Ariana and Ethan have remained friends and continue to have great respect and admiration for each other," "Page Six" quotes the person as saying. The decision was not easy, but they both realized that they would be better suited to each other as friends.

The 32-year-old singer is currently on her "Eternal Sunshine" tour, which kicked off in California on Saturday. Her latest album "Petal" is also due to be released at the end of July. According to reports, however, the new music is not related to the break-up.

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Grande and Slater have not yet commented on their separation

Grande and Slater met while filming the musical film 'Wicked'. Their relationship became public in the summer of 2023. At the time, the romance made headlines because Grande had just split from her then-husband Dalton Gomez and Slater ended his relationship with his ex-wife Lilly Jay. The 34-year-old actor has a son with Jay.

Grande and Slater have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye in recent years. Nevertheless, they have been photographed together several times at events and on private outings.

Neither Grande nor Slater have publicly commented on the alleged split.

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