Speculation about Ariana Grande's health has been circulating for years, and it recently flared up again with renewed intensity. Now the pop star is taking action and has unexpectedly announced she is taking a break.

"The point is for her to get well."

"The point is for her to get well." Ariana Grande's body has been the subject of criticism for years—now she's stepping back from the public eye

Here's what it's all about Ariana Grande is successful in her career, but the debate centers mainly on her very slim appearance.

This is causing concern and speculation on social media.

It has now been reported that she will be stepping back from the public eye for the time being following her tour. Summary created with

Pop singer and actress Ariana Grande is one of the most famous figures of her generation. She made her breakthrough with the Nickelodeon series “Victorious,” and later established herself as one of today’s biggest pop stars with hits like “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next.” In 2024, she finally took on a leading role in the film “Wicked.”

Since then, however, people have been talking not only about her acting but, above all, about her appearance. Compared to before, her body looks significantly slimmer and more bony.

The 33-year-old has been on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour since early June 2026. All 41 concerts sold out within minutes. A few days ago, she also released her new album, “Petal.” The first single, “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” debuted at number one on the U.S. charts.

Despite these successes, another topic continues to dominate public discussion: her body.

Fans are worried

After the opening concert in Oakland, a video of Grande quickly went viral online. In it, she appears strikingly thin, with her bones clearly visible.

This still from a video of her first tour show caused great concern among many fans. TikTok Screenshot

The photos sparked a wave of concern on social media. Many fans expressed their worries, while others offered remote diagnoses, with “eating disorders” frequently coming up.

Many people are also commenting on Grande's appearance in the comments section of her new music video. Screenshot YouTube

Even in the music video for her new single, the focus is hardly on the music. Instead, comments about her appearance dominate. “It’s not about getting the old Ariana back, but about her getting healthy again,” writes one user. Others comment: “Eating disorders are no joke.”

"I'm healthier than I've ever been"

Grande herself rarely, if ever, comments on the ongoing discussions. In 2023, she said in an Instagram post: “I’m healthier than I’ve ever been.” In the post, she urged: “We shouldn’t judge bodies; instead, we should stay silent if we don’t like something.” And: “There are so many different kinds of beauty.”

She herself feels much healthier today than she did a few years ago. “For me, the body you’re comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of myself. I was taking a lot of antidepressants and drinking, eating poorly, and was at the lowest point in my life when I looked like that,” the musician said.

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And even though she may not say much, she certainly sings about it. In her song “Yes, And?” (2024), Grande sings at one point (freely translated): “Don’t comment on my body, don’t respond / Your business is your own, and mine is mine.”

Ariana Grande is stepping back from the public eye

The ongoing debate about her appearance and the flood of comments now appear to be having consequences. Grande’s spokesperson told “People" magazine that she will be stepping back from the public eye for the time being once her current tour ends.

Grande is looking forward to “wrapping up the tour both healthy and happy,” the statement said. Afterward, she will treat herself to a “well-deserved break from public life and from performances that have led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

The magazine also quotes an anonymous source close to Grande as saying that Grande is currently performing on stage every night in a “physically very demanding show” and is delivering “healthy and successful performances at a very high level.”

The final U.S. concerts are scheduled for this week, followed by ten more shows in London. The final concert is set for September 1.

Time off apparently not planned

The subsequent hiatus was obviously unplanned. Grande was originally supposed to star in the Stephen Sondheim musical *Sunday in the Park with George*. It would have been her West End debut; she was set to appear on stage alongside her “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey in the summer of 2027.

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The producers have now confirmed that the pop star has withdrawn from the project. “That can’t have been an easy decision,” they explained on X, “and she has our full understanding and support.”