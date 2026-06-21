The Art Basel art fair concluded its 2026 edition in Basel with 90,000 visitors. The fair, which ended on Sunday, featured 290 galleries from 43 countries.

According to the organizers, this year’s edition reaffirmed Basel’s role as a central hub for the international art market. (File photo)

The galleries reported strong sales across all sectors and price segments, Art Basel announced on Sunday. Among the largest reported sales were a painting by Pablo Picasso for $35 million and a work by Gerhard Richter for $20 million.

This year’s edition reaffirmed Basel’s role as the central annual meeting place for the international art market. New features included the “Basel Exclusive” format and the European premiere of the “Zero 10” platform, which is dedicated to artists working with digital technologies.

Visitors came from 103 countries, with particularly strong participation from Europe. Collectors and art professionals from North and South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa also attended the fair. Representatives from more than 270 museums and foundations were also in attendance.

The next edition of Art Basel in Basel will take place from June 17 to 20, 2027.