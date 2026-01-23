Only 41 theaters worldwide—and none in Switzerland—can screen “The Odyssey” the way director Christopher Nolan originally envisioned it: in IMAX 70 mm. Film historian Charles-Antoine Courcoux of the University of Lausanne explains what this is all about.

"The Odyssey" is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX 70mm cameras. However, the technology is demanding and expensive for movie theaters. That is why, in Switzerland, the epic is being shown in the digital IMAX format using laser technology. The IMAX 70mm format, on the other hand, is only available abroad.

What is IMAX 70 mm?

Director Christopher Nolan has already used this technology in some of his films—though only for individual scenes. “The Odyssey” is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX 70-mm cameras.

Until now, the large, imposing cameras were so loud that filming was difficult. New cameras were developed on behalf of the Canadian IMAX Corporation. Nolan is now using them to shoot in an unusually tall aspect ratio that is almost square. In film terminology, this is referred to as an “aspect ratio of 1.43:1.”

"You can't judge the 70-mm format by today's standards," Charles-Antoine Courcoux told Keystone-SDA. “It’s not about resolution in the sense of a digital image, but rather about a visual quality that is impressive.” This format is characterized by “exceptional image sharpness”—remarkable clarity and precision—and a high degree of immersion.

Is there "real" and "fake" IMAX?

Only 41 movie theaters worldwide—including a handful in Europe—are even equipped to show “The Odyssey” in the format preferred by Christopher Nolan. Most of them are located in the United States.

Logistical, technical, and financial constraints explain their rarity. “The 70-mm IMAX film reels are huge,” says Courcoux. These films are kilometers long, and the reels often weigh more than 100 kilograms.

As a result, many movie theaters are showing the film in digital format using laser technology. Even though the aspect ratio differs from that of an analog screening (1.90:1), the screens still retain their characteristic monumental size, and the format is taller than in a “classic” screening.

Why is this technology a hot topic right now?

“Whenever the industry faces increased competition, it must be innovative in order to highlight the added value of the movie-theater experience,” says Courcoux. The technical argument is thus linked to the advertising message.

In the 1950s, the rise of television coincided with the introduction of the then-revolutionary CinemaScope process, which made widescreen images possible. In the 2000s, James Cameron became the champion of 3D cinema with the blockbuster “Avatar.” And today, streaming is cinema’s main competitor.

According to Courcoux, Christopher Nolan thus defends the idea of a cinematic experience that emphasizes audiovisual quality and the authenticity of the spectacle, citing the director’s monumental visual style. The point here is not “to question Nolan’s sincerity, but to understand why he emphasizes the film format and technology in his promotional material.”

Why is “The Odyssey” described only in superlatives?

"The question of the aura and prestige" surrounding the director's personality plays a role, says the film historian, whose research also focuses on movie stars.

And: Watching a feature film in an IMAX theater—whether in 70 mm or not—remains “an audiovisual experience” that goes beyond the image to bring the sound to the forefront, which, incidentally, is an important component of Nolan’s film. In such a theater, “even the clothes can vibrate,” says Courcoux. As Nolan himself says, people go to see his films “to be impressed.”

The effects that such a film creates stem both from the narrative—in this case, a mythological fable—and from the spectacle. “Nolan’s strength lies in his ability to combine the two.” The theatrical release of one of his films is a cultural phenomenon in its own right.

Where can you see the movie in Switzerland?

In addition to “traditional” movie theaters, there are seven theaters where you can watch the film in IMAX, although the screenings are digital rather than in 70-mm format. They are all operated by Pathé or blue Cinema. Please note that the price for an IMAX screening is generally higher and may vary depending on the location and operator.

blue Cinema Abaton in Zürich, Leinwand 16,5 x 9 Meter, 277 Plätze, eröffnet 2025

Pathé Balexert in Genf, Leinwand 18,91 x 10,48 Meter, 316 Plätze, Projektor 2024 installiert

Pathé Westside in Bern, Leinwand 19 x 10,3 Meter, 438 Plätze, installiert im Jahr 2024