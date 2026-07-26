The new production of the opera “Carmen” at the Salzburg Festival celebrated a highly acclaimed premiere. In this opera centered on love, hate, and jealousy, Argentine-Italian director Gabriela Carrizo sought to portray the characters in as multifaceted a way as possible.

The ensemble featuring Lithuanian soprano Asmik Grigorian (Carmen), Jonathan Tetelman (Don José), Kristina Mkhitaryan (Micaele), and Davide Luciano (Escamillo) received minutes of applause and shouts of “Bravo!” These were directed not least at the Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis for the outstanding performance of his Utopia Orchestra.

For this production, Carrizo, co-founder of the Belgian dance theater company “Peeping Tom,” relies on additional effects: Dancers portray the protagonists’ emotional states through their often acrobatic contortions. The set design (by Christof Hetzer)—which at first glance appears simple, consisting of concrete-like ramps and a flat surface—is transformed into a highly atmospheric backdrop thanks to shifting lighting (by Tom Visser).

Spontaneous applause for the singers

In this production, Don José is no longer portrayed as a mere macho figure, but as a man shaped by social pressure and violence—with moments of tenderness. Tetelman, born in Chile and now one of the world’s most sought-after tenors, wins over the audience’s hearts as Don José with his deeply sensitive “Flower Aria,” in which he confesses his love to Carmen—spontaneous applause, as would happen for him, Grigorian, Luciano, and Mkhitaryan. Tetelman powerfully portrays the transformation from lover to a man consumed by jealousy and unable to control his emotions.

Grigorian, for her part, is a compelling Carmen. She is far more than a man-devouring femme fatale; she is a very self-assured, self-determined woman. Shortly before her violent death, she hurls at her murderer, Don José, that she was born free and will die free. Today, the theme of femicide inevitably comes to mind when considering this opera, which premiered in 1875 to mixed reviews. “In my home country of Argentina, for example, a femicide occurs every 35 hours,” says Carrizo.

At first, there were no signs of global success

Bizet (1838–1875) wrote a masterpiece about the interplay of love. The story of a nonconformist woman who captivates men with her charm was considered modern in its day. However, the opera’s worldwide success—it has been among the most frequently performed works for many decades—was not yet apparent during Bizet’s lifetime.

At the premiere in Salzburg, a special moment took place immediately after the performance ended. After three intense hours, Grigorian and Tetelman embraced each other for a long time, relieved that the performance had been a success.