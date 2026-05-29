The new novel by German bestselling author Caroline Wahl will be published at the end of August. Her new heroine is an impostor.

Her last novel "Die Assistentin" was only published in 2025; Caroline Wahl's new book "1999 Meter über dem Meer" will follow at the end of August. (archive image)

German bestselling author Caroline Wahl says she was inspired by her main character - a young con artist - when writing her new novel.

"I became bolder myself at the same time," Wahl told the German Press Agency (DPA) in an interview. Playing with the audacity of the protagonist and "feeling her way" into the role also influenced her life.

Günter Grass and Thomas Mann

Her new novel "1999 Meter über dem Meer" will be published by Rowohlt on August 28. The book focuses on Samara, a young woman who moves to Berlin after university, doesn't feel at home there and sets off for the mountains without further ado.

In St. Moritz, the previously well-adjusted model student begins to lie, cheat and eventually assume other identities. "It's an impostor story," said the 30-year-old.

Wahl drew inspiration from Günter Grass' "The Tin Drum" and Thomas Mann's "Confessions of Felix Krull the Impostor", among others. "I found it extremely exciting that there are characters who simply say: That's enough! And lie to everyone without a guilty conscience and get away with it," explained the author.

"Grateful" for the shitstorm experience

Unlike in the past, Wahl does not want to read her new book herself. The audio book version of her novel "Die Assistentin" was received in a "very polarizing" way. "I've got enough to do, so I'll leave it to a narrator now if it makes people so angry."

Wahl's books have long been at the top of the bestseller lists in Switzerland and have many fans. After the publication of her latest novel, however, she also came in for criticism. She got into a shitstorm on social media. "At first it was stupid and hurt," said Wahl. She didn't really know how to react to it.

Looking back, however, she is "totally grateful" for the experience: "I am even freer and feel even more self-confident because I think to myself that you can't control what happens anyway, because something like this can arise out of nothing."