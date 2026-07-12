The country's largest open-air music festival is about to kick off its 49th edition. Fifty years ago, however, the Paléo Festival began under a different name—and with a much more folk-oriented sound.

In 1980, during its fifth edition, it was still known as the “Nyon Folk Festival” and drew around 50,000 people. Today, five times as many people attend the Paléo Festival in Nyon. (Archive photo)

The first edition took place indoors in 1976. The event was founded under the name “First Folk Festival,” as the idea behind it was entirely inspired by the folk music of the 1970s. The headliner was the French band Malicorne, and 1,800 people came to hear the group’s sound, which blended traditional French music with modern rock rhythms.

The black-and-white photo, however, was taken four years later, during the festival’s fifth edition, when the event was held outdoors for the fourth time, on the shores of Lake Geneva. The festival had been growing steadily since 1976. By 1980, it was already attracting 50,000 visitors. At that time, it was known as the “Nyon Folk Festival.”

This fifth edition was marked by a broader musical scope. As the festival’s history notes, the program also featured blues, salsa, and Brazilian and African rhythms.

Although the photo from July 24, 1980, was taken in sunny weather, festivalgoers had to contend with pouring rain for the first time. To make matters worse, the world-famous British blues musician John Mayall canceled his performance at the last minute.

A Huge Success

The fifth edition in particular featured the groundbreaking concert series “La Carovana del Mediterraneo,” which brought together international musicians of various genres on stage in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In Nyon, American songwriter Stephen Stills, folk singer Richie Havens, and cantautore Angelo Branduardi performed together.

After 1980, the festival continued to grow; its history is also one of crisis management in the face of rain, last-minute cancellations, and the logistical challenges posed by its own enormous success. It has changed venues several times; today it takes place on the Asse Plain above Nyon—and welcomes 250,000 music fans every year.

And a lot has changed musically, too. This year, Katy Perry is one of the headliners at the festival, which takes place from July 21 to 26. There will still be plenty of nostalgia, though, with the new wave band The Cure set to perform—they’ve played here four times before, the first time in 1985.

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