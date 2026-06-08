The German-Swiss author Ingeborg Kaiser died on Saturday at the age of 95. She "fell asleep peacefully surrounded by her family", her relatives announced on Monday. The author lived in Basel and wrote poetry, prose and plays.

She wrote poetry, prose and for the theater: last Saturday, the Basel author Ingeborg Kaiser died a few weeks before her 96th birthday. (archive picture)

Ingeborg Kaiser was born in 1930 in Neuburg an der Donau, Bavaria. She moved to Basel in 1960 and achieved fame as a poet and for her narrative research on the politician Rosa Luxemburg.

Her literary career began with the collection of stories "Staubsaugergeschichten" (1975) and the novel "Die Ermittlung über Bork" (1978). She has written a total of seven novels, several volumes of short stories and radio plays as well as seven collections of poetry, including "Galgenmut" (2007).

Her plays "Freitagabend I" and "Freitagabend II" premiered at the Stadttheater Chur, where she was resident playwright in 1984/85. In her most recent and autobiographically tinged novel "Wegtanzen" (Dancing Away), she reworked memories of her childhood in Nazi Germany.

Kaiser has received several awards, including the German Short Story Prize and the Pro Litteris Prize 2012. Her estate is being looked after by the Swiss Literary Archives.