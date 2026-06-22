Gauri Malhotra, a textile designer from India based in Milan, is participating in the “TaDa” program this year. Here, she is working at the Arbon textile printing workshop.

Creative spaces aren’t always easy to find. The TaDa studio is no exception. “I should have come outside,” Jos Klarenbeek says by way of greeting once the studio is finally located. Ta-da!

That aside, “TaDa”—pronounced “Textile and Design Alliance”—is a cultural promotion program launched by the Eastern Swiss cantons of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, St. Gallen, and Thurgau. Members of the governing body of TaDa, which has been organized as an association since 2026, include the cultural affairs offices of several cantons as well as the Principality of Liechtenstein.

Each year, six “residents” from Switzerland and abroad are given the opportunity to use a studio in Arbon for three months and collaborate with textile companies in Eastern Switzerland. The studio is located not far from the castle in Arbon, in a converted ladies’ dressing room on the former Saurer site. A large sink still stands in the middle of the room.

Collaboration with Regional Textile Companies

The textile industry has a long tradition in Eastern Switzerland and was once a major economic sector. As late as the early 20th century, “St. Gallen lace” was a key export—until after World War I, when a lack of demand plunged the region into a severe economic crisis. Today, textile companies have held their own in a globalized environment thanks to quality and a spirit of innovation, as stated on the TaDa website.

This collaboration is geared toward that goal: TaDa covers the residents’ housing, travel expenses, and art supplies, and maintains the studio in Arbon. The residents receive support from experts and on-site guidance. In return, they are expected to develop a new project—ideally in collaboration with a local textile company—and present it.

At the Intersection of Mathematics and Design

Jos Klarenbeek, 38, is one of three current residents currently working in Arbon. He completed studies in mathematics at the University of Amsterdam and in design at the Design Academy Eindhoven. Today, he works as a freelance designer and researcher who, according to TaDa, “explores the intersection of mathematics, science, and design.” His work combines the precision of mathematics with a strong focus on materials and craftsmanship.

What this means in concrete terms is demonstrated by the works Klarenbeek has created in the studio so far, which he calmly picks up, examines, and turns over and over. For example, a short piece of fabric pleated into folds, which he later dyed blue and mud-colored along the edges. The color scheme of his works usually depends on the context and the location. In this case, he was inspired by the Kunstgiesserei in Sittertobel, St. Gallen.

Ideas often change even during the creative process

The piece is reminiscent of a fan. Or perhaps a blind? Depending on how Klarenbeek holds the fabric, it takes on a different character: when light shines through, it appears delicate and filigree; when it lies on the table, it feels substantial. Klarenbeek ironed the folds. “That’s how I achieve an extra dimension,” he says, adding mischievously, “Not 3D, but more like two-and-a-half D.”

Now the resident artist is exhibiting woven works inspired by traditional weaving techniques. What these pieces have in common is repetition—a serial quality. Back at his workstation, Klarenbeek concentrates as he irons more pleats into his fabrics. Is he a patient person? “It depends,” he says. “But when working with fabrics, you just have to be humble.”

Klarenbeek isn’t quite sure yet what he wants to show at “Spinnerei,” an exhibition taking place at the end of the “Residency Period” on June 25 at the Kunst Halle in St. Gallen. “Perhaps works that could be part of an interior design,” he muses. “But that’s not certain yet. You come up with ideas, but they often change depending on what’s possible at the companies,” he says. In general, the companies are very open to the residents’ work.

“There aren’t many programs like TaDa”

Then Gauri Malhotra joins the conversation. The Indian textile designer is also a TaDa resident. Malhotra studied textile art in India at the Srishti School of Art, Design, and Technology in Bangalore. She later specialized in textile and fabric innovation design in Denmark and Japan. The 35-year-old developed embroidery designs in India and designed jacquard fabrics in Italy, both for the luxury segment of the fashion industry. Today she lives and works in Milan.

According to her website, Malhotra “explores embroidery, weaving, and printmaking—drawing on craftsmanship and experimental practice—as a means of questioning identity and tradition.” But the artist also says, “I wanted to slow down and clear my head.” In Arbon, she can work intuitively, which is wonderful and not something to be taken for granted. There aren’t many programs like TaDa. “The residency is helping me find my path—a more sustainable path.”

This afternoon, there’s a change of plans. Gauri Malhotra wants to cover some of her works—she’s had patterns of old lace printed on fabric—with foil. An unexpected opportunity to do just that arises at a company in Thal. She wants to take advantage of it. So she sets off on the spur of the moment to pick up her fabrics at the Arbon Textile Printing Shop, one of the companies participating in TaDa where residents can work.

At the print shop, Gauri Malhotra dashes around, briefly showing the fabrics and explaining her plan. “I’ve been able to recharge my batteries during my time in Arbon,” she says as she takes her leave. “Now I’m full of energy again.”