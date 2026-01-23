Bianca Sissing spills the beans: On "Lässer", the ex-Miss Switzerland talks about the darker side of "Germany's Next Topmodel", her abandoned baby wish and the surprising opportunity that opened up after her TV exit.

Ex-Miss, model, wellness coach Bianca Sissing: This is what goes on behind the scenes of Heidi Klum's "GNTM"

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bianca Sissing reached the top 10 on "Germany's Next Topmodel", but criticizes the format as an entertainment show in which performance is not the only deciding factor.

Despite her elimination, she achieved her goal: a Berlin modeling agency signed the 47-year-old.

In her private life, Sissing gave up her desire to have children after a miscarriage and unsuccessful artificial insemination and talks openly about how she took responsibility for her mentally ill mother as a child.

Bianca Sissing wanted to take off again as a best-ager model and took the plunge on "Germany's Next Topmodel".

The former Miss Switzerland thus belongs to the growing group of models over 35 who are increasingly in demand for advertising campaigns and fashion productions. Nevertheless, even for experienced models it is difficult to find an agency in the highly competitive market.

Heidi Klum's casting show is a ratings hit and regularly makes the headlines - and it was precisely this attention that Sissing wanted to take advantage of.

Sissing made it as far as the top 10, but then it was the end of the line for her. An instructive time that she doesn't want to miss. But she didn't get to know Heidi Klum in private. The models only see the star of the show in front of the camera, otherwise never. "I can't say what Heidi Klum is like in private. I only know her from filming", says Bianca Sissing on "Lässer".

Bianca Sissing: "I have a contract with an agency in Berlin": The former Miss Switzerland is a yoga coach and wants to gain a foothold as a best-ager model. blue News

She has clear words about GNTM: "I enjoyed it, the walks, the dresses, the looks. I was with young people, they accepted me like a big sister."

She is more critical of the show after her participation than before: "'Germany's Next Topmodel' is an entertainment show - it's not just about performance. I and other candidates have been eliminated despite very good performances, while others who have shown weaker performances over a longer period of time have progressed."

Of course, the 47-year-old wanted to win the format. But in a way, she won anyway: A modeling agency in Berlin has signed her up. There are already several engagements for the summer and fall. Sissing says: "I'm totally optimistic. I have achieved my goal."

Several mainstays as a model, wellness and yoga coach

Professionally, Sissing has built up a stable foundation. As a model, wellness coach and owner of a yoga studio, she has several successful mainstays - and is starting new projects after her GNTM adventure.

After a miscarriage: giving up the dream of having her own baby

She has had a difficult time in her private life. The 47-year-old has since had to give up her dream of one day becoming a mother. After a miscarriage, artificial insemination was also unsuccessful. Sissing says: "It was a tough process - and nobody can really help you through it."

Looking back at Claudia Lässer, Sissing says that she took on the role of mother as a child. She was already looking after her mentally ill mother as a nine-year-old. "I already had my role as a mother as a child," she says.

In the show, Sissing talks about how she experienced the difficult time with her mentally ill mother and why it is particularly important to her today to pass on love.

You can find the talk with Bianca Sissing in full length here ...