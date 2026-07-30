The Lakelive Festival on Lake Biel will open its doors for ten days. The event combines music, sports, and culture. Stars such as Lenny Kravitz, Amy Macdonald, Macklemore, and Louane will be among those performing on stage.

The Biel Lakelive Festival offers not only music, but also sports and cultural activities for all age groups. (Archive).

Through August 8, the area between Biel and Nidau will be transformed into a festival grounds. The event aims to be more than just a music festival. “We bring together music, sports, and culture in one place—that’s what sets us apart from many other festivals in Switzerland,” emphasized Lukas Hohl, co-organizer of the event, on Monday in the regional newspaper “Journal du Jura.”

The Lakelive Festival, which also sees itself as a family-friendly event, is breaking new ground this year with Switzerland’s first bilingual Kids Open Air. On the “Circus Stage,” French-speaking children can sing along with Henri Dès, while German-speaking children can sing along with the Schwiizergoofe.

Take Action Yourself

If you’d like, you can also get active—for example, by canoeing, bouldering, dancing salsa, or taking a yoga class. At the Biel Kunsthaus container, the focus is on putting your own creative ideas down on fabric or paper.

On August 1, the city of Biel’s National Day celebration is also on the program at the festival grounds. Among other things, brass players from the Biel Symphony Orchestra will present a colorful mix of music from various eras.

The festival grounds are divided into three areas: the “Show Stage” with grandstands for the concerts, “Sandy Beach” for water sports, and the “Meeting Point,” the heart of the festival, featuring music, sports, culture, and food stands.

In light of the heat wave that is expected at the start of the festival, additional water stations and refreshment stations will be set up on the festival grounds.

Launched in 2018 by Lukas Hohl and Marcel Sallin, the event aims to promote cultural diversity and social cohesion in the region. Today, “Lakelive” has become one of the region’s most important cultural events, attracting between 80,000 and 90,000 visitors each year.

www.lakelive.ch