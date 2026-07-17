Bob Dylan will perform at Zurich's Hallenstadion on November 1. Advance ticket sales for this one-time performance will begin next Wednesday at 11 a.m., as TAKK-AB Entertainment announced on Friday.

These days, he rarely allows himself to be photographed: Bob Dylan in 2012 during a performance in Los Angeles. (File photo)

Music Bob Dylan is coming to the Hallenstadion in Zurich for a concert

The legendary singer-songwriter's current tour kicks off on Saturday in the U.S. and will wrap up in London in December. About forty concerts are scheduled, including one in Zurich.

The concert tour is being held in collaboration with Yondr, a company that ensures events are free of cell phone and video recordings. Thanks to a magnetic case, users can keep their cell phones with them but cannot use them.

Dylan celebrated his 85th birthday in May. The musician, who has long since become an icon, made his final appearance in Switzerland at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2023.