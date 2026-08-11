Hollywood star Brad Pitt has never made a secret of his alcohol problem in the past. In an interview, he now speaks of other demons he has struggled with.

Here's what it's all about Brad Pitt claims to have relapsed after seven years of sobriety.

He says that these days he drinks only occasionally, but has already recognized his limits.

The actor also describes a brief period during which he had suicidal thoughts, but emphasizes that he did not have a specific plan. Summary created with

Oscar winner Brad Pitt is drinking again after years of sobriety. “I was sober for seven years. And then I relapsed,” he said in an interview with *Esquire* magazine, adding, “In a somewhat more moderate way. I got a little carried away a few times, but then I realized, ‘Yeah, no, that’s not good for me.’ Not in large quantities.”

Last year, Pitt spoke about his time in Alcoholics Anonymous. “I was pretty much at rock bottom, on my knees. I was really open. I tried everything that was offered to me,” Pitt said on the podcast “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.”

In an interview with the U.S. magazine *GQ Style* in 2017, following his separation from Angelina Jolie, the actor said that he was in therapy and had given up alcohol. He said he had been drinking too much before and had brought many of the problems on himself.

In the interview, the 62-year-old admitted to having had suicidal thoughts for a brief period in his life, even though he is actually an absolute optimist. “During that brief phase, I just thought—I simply couldn’t see a way out.” The pain had been overwhelming. “But I didn’t actually intend to go through with it.”