Instead of Jolie-Pitt, just Jolie: Two more children of the divorced Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are seeking to change their last name.

Instead of Jolie-Pitt, just Jolie Brad Pitt's children no longer want to use his last name

Here's what it's all about Following in the footsteps of their daughter Shiloh, two more children of the divorced Hollywood couple no longer want to bear their famous father's name.

Zahara and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest daughter and son of the divorced Hollywood stars, have cleared another hurdle in their efforts to officially drop their father's last name.

According to media reports, the 24-year-old and his 21-year-old sister had published the requested name change in a newspaper, thereby fulfilling one of the legal requirements in California. Summary created with

Zahara and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest daughter and son of divorced Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie (51) and Brad Pitt (62), have cleared another hurdle in their efforts to officially drop their father’s last name. Both reportedly published the requested name change in a newspaper, thereby fulfilling one of the legal requirements in California, according to "People" and "USA Today," citing court documents.

According to the report, Maddox (24) and Zahara (21) had initiated legal proceedings a few weeks ago to have “Pitt” removed and to have their legally registered names, “Zahara Marley Jolie” and “Maddox Chivan Jolie,” recognized. It was reported that this could be approved at hearings scheduled for September.

Her daughter Shiloh showed them how it's done

In 2024, her daughter—who was 18 at the time—Shiloh had already filed a petition with a Los Angeles court and officially dropped her father’s last name. Shiloh was born in Namibia in 2006 and is the oldest of Jolie and Pitt’s three biological children. The couple had three children together—Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox, who are now 18 years old. Pitt also took on the role of father to Jolie’s three adopted children, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara.

For many years, “Brangelina” was considered the quintessential glamorous couple. The two had met on the set of the movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2005) and tied the knot in 2014. But by 2016, the marriage had ended, and Jolie filed for divorce. She accused Pitt of physical abuse toward her and the children. The police investigated the alleged incident, but the case against Pitt was ultimately dropped. Years of disputes over custody and finances followed.