Everyone’s dancing to “Lush Life”—or are they? Ahead of tonight’s live broadcast of Zara Larsson’s concert from Montreux on free-to-air TV, blue News tested just how well festivalgoers know the viral TikTok dance.

Zara Larsson Live Today on Free-to-Air TV Can hip-hop fans do the viral dance, too? blue News puts it to the test

Zara Larsson Live on Free-to-Air TV

If you want to experience the viral “Lush Life” moment for yourself, you’ll have another chance soon. Zara Larsson will perform on Sunday, July 12 at the Montreux Jazz Festival, and you can watch the concert starting at 10:00 p.m. here in the player and on free TV at blue Zoom.

More concert broadcasts on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom Lewis Capaldi | Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 9:30 p.m. on free TV on blue Zoom

About three years after taking a break for health reasons, Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi is back with the impressive EP “Survive.” The more mature songwriter will also captivate audiences at the Montreux Jazz Festival with his heartfelt, melancholic ballads and global hits.

About three years after taking a break for health reasons, Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi is back with the impressive EP “Survive.” The more mature songwriter will also captivate audiences at the Montreux Jazz Festival with his heartfelt, melancholic ballads and global hits. Moby | Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 10:00 p.m. on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom

Electro pioneer Moby returns with his new album “Future Quiet.” Together with his live band, he combines spectacular visuals with legendary rave moments and global hits to create a unique concert experience.

Electro pioneer Moby returns with his new album “Future Quiet.” Together with his live band, he combines spectacular visuals with legendary rave moments and global hits to create a unique concert experience. Billy Cobham – Time Machine | Thursday, July 16, 2026, 8:15 p.m. on free TV on blue Zoom

The master of fusion rhythms live in Montreux! More than 50 years after his cult album “Shabazz,” the influential collaborator of Miles Davis and Swiss resident presents the legendary, high-energy beats of his “Time Machine” band.

The master of fusion rhythms live in Montreux! More than 50 years after his cult album “Shabazz,” the influential collaborator of Miles Davis and Swiss resident presents the legendary, high-energy beats of his “Time Machine” band. Van Morrison | July 18, 2026, 8:45 p.m. on free TV on blue Zoom

The Northern Irish music legend live in Montreux! In addition to classics like “Brown Eyed Girl” and “Days Like This,” Van Morrison will perform tracks from his brand-new blues album “Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge.” A celebration full of soul and energy.

Read the article to find out why the song is making a big comeback ten years after its release.