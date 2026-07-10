After a long time, King Charles has reportedly reunited with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. This suggests that there may have been at least a small step toward reconciliation between father and son.

Here's what it's all about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.

Relations with the British royal family, including Charles III, have been considered strained ever since.

It appears that a meeting took place at Highgrove House in the English county of Gloucestershire. Summary created with

Are the signs pointing toward reconciliation after all? According to reports, King Charles III of the United Kingdom (77) has met with the family of his estranged son, Prince Harry, for the first time in years. The monarch reportedly welcomed Harry (41) and his wife Meghan (44), along with their children Archie (7) and Lilibet (5) on Friday afternoon at his residence, Highgrove, in the English county of Gloucestershire, as reported by the PA news agency and others, citing the palace.

According to the report, Archie and Lilibet had last seen their grandfather in 2022. Queen Camilla (78) was also present. However, it is not known what the meeting was about. According to the BBC, the palace described the meeting as a “private family matter.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. The couple now lives in California with their two children. Their relationship with the royal family has been considered strained ever since. Last year, however, Harry expressed a desire for reconciliation. During a visit to the UK in September 2025, Harry met with his father at Clarence House in London.

Confusion Over Stay at the Palace

The 41-year-old had arrived in London on Monday for a visit to the United Kingdom lasting several days. As recently as the beginning of the week, the prospects for a possible rapprochement had looked anything but promising.

On Monday, it was reported that Harry would be arriving with his family and staying overnight at Buckingham Palace. However, the palace denied at the last minute that Harry was supposed to stay there. The offer had expired, they said—much to Harry’s annoyance, as he made clear through his spokesperson.

For years, there has been a point of contention over the extent of police protection Harry and his family are still entitled to when visiting the United Kingdom. In 2025, for example, the Court of Appeal rejected his appeal against a decision by the Home Office stating that he and his family would no longer automatically receive the same security status as the rest of the royal family when traveling to the United Kingdom.