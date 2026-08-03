Following a rare, candid interview about the pressure she faces because of her background, Charlotte Casiraghi is starting a new chapter. Just in time for her 40th birthday, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter is taking the helm of a book series—and turning her love of literature into a new career.

Here's what it's all about Charlotte Casiraghi will turn 40 on August 3 and will take over as editor-in-chief of the book series “Un pas de côté” at the French publishing house Éditions des Équateurs.

There, she is expected to oversee the publication of five to six books each year.

Grace Kelly's granddaughter has made a name for herself not only as a member of the Monegasque royal family but also as a philosopher, author, and literary patron. She sees her new publishing job as an opportunity to turn personal challenges into strengths. Summary created with

Charlotte Casiraghi will celebrate her 40th birthday on August 3—and, as a literature lover, is embarking on a new chapter. Just in mid-June, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover spoke openly in a rare interview about how much she had struggled with her background. Her mother’s high expectations shaped her, Casiraghi explains.

Looking back, she sees this as both a strength and a burden. The high expectations gave her a solid foundation and important tools for life. At the same time, the pressure took its toll. “I wanted so badly to give the right answer that I cut myself off from my own feelings,” she says. At times, she even lost her joy in reading because of it.

Of all things, the literature her mother once introduced her to has now become her profession. Even as a child, Charlotte Casiraghi shared Princess Caroline’s passion for books. Now, at age 40, she is taking over as editor-in-chief of the book series “Un pas de côté” at the French publishing house Éditions des Équateurs. The series focuses on famous quotes and idioms that have entered common parlance. Casiraghi is expected to publish five to six books a year for the publisher.

In an interview with French website “Le Figaro”: “You can turn your own weaknesses and what you lack into strengths.”

A Fresh Start for the Literature Lover

Charlotte Casiraghi is a member of the Monegasque royal family. She is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi, an entrepreneur who died in an accident in 1990, and the granddaughter of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

However, Prince Albert II’s niece has long since made a name for herself outside the palace as a philosopher, author, and patron of literature. She founded the Rencontres philosophiques de Monaco, an annual philosophy forum; in 2018, she co-authored the book *Archipel des passions* with philosopher Robert Maggiori; and in early 2026, she published *La Fêlure* *La Fêlure* (“The Crack”) in early 2026. In it, she explores vulnerability, family influences, and the search for one’s own identity.