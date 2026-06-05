Swiss cinemas recorded more admissions in the first half of 2026 than in the same period in 2025.

Initial provisional figures for the first half of 2026 show that Swiss cinemas were able to attract more film lovers than in the same period last year. (archive image)

After the 21st cinema week, Swiss cinemas recorded 4,677,578 admissions, compared to 888,915 fewer admissions at this time last year, according to provisional figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). The 20th cinema week in mid-May in particular was better than the previous year: according to the FSO, over 360,000 people were attracted to the cinema. In 2025, the figure was under 100,000.

According to Filmdistribution, around 54,000 people watched "Michael" on the big screen in German-speaking Switzerland alone on the weekend of this 20th cinema week. This was despite the fact that the biopic about Michael Jackson had already been released in cinemas in April. On the same weekend, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" was also still successful - with over 40,000 admissions in German-speaking Switzerland.

Although these figures are more encouraging for cinemas than in the previous year, it is not yet possible to make a final judgment. However, upcoming cinema releases could ensure a ringing box office. Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey", for example, will be released in July and has already generated a lot of hype. And in December, the third part of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" series is also likely to ensure long queues outside cinemas.