In the historical thriller *I Am Another*, Danish actor Claes Bang plays the masseur of SS Reichsführer Himmler. He is said to be responsible for the release of thousands of concentration camp prisoners. blue News met with the cast and crew on the red carpet in Locarno for an interview.

Here's what it's all about "I Am Another" is based on true events and tells the gripping story of SS masseur Felix Kersten, who is set to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for a heroic act.

Journalist Hedda (Valerie Pachner) doubts the credibility of Kersten's story and confronts him during an interview on a long train ride, leading to a game of cat and mouse.

In an interview with blue News, Danish lead actor Claes Bang speaks in flawless German about his connection to Switzerland and his mysterious film role.

"I Is Another" celebrated its world premiere on the Piazza Grande in Locarno. Summary created with

In the gripping historical thriller *I Am Another*, Claes Bang plays a potential con artist. In stark contrast, he keeps a very low profile just before his interview with blue News on the red carpet in Locarno. When asked if he could conduct the interview in German, he modestly replies that it would be possible, but that it might be difficult to provide the necessary depth in his answers.

Yet his German is nearly flawless, and he speaks at length about his close ties to Switzerland. After all, he played the lead role in the historical epic “Wilhelm Tell” and attended the ZFF in 2024 for the film’s European premiere. He also talks about the intense filming of “Ich ist ein Anderer”—which took place partly in very confined spaces—and about the mysterious, inscrutable character he portrays.

Claes Bang Takes on Mysterious Roles

It’s a role that suits him well and one he has already demonstrated on several occasions. In the art-world satire *The Square*, for example, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2017. Or in the mystery thriller *The Burnt Orange Heresy*.

In *I Am Another*, Claes Bang plays Felix Kersten, the former masseur of SS Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler (Martin Müller). Flashbacks show how he becomes a close confidant of the war criminal. The story is set in the present day, the year 1952. Kersten is on a train bound for Oslo, where he is to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. According to his own account, it was he who persuaded Himmler to release thousands of Jewish concentration camp prisoners.

An Intense Game of Cat and Mouse

The journalist Hedda (Valerie Pachner) doesn't buy his story and considers Kersten a con artist, a charlatan. On the train ride, she interviews him and confronts him more and more directly with her suspicions, until the encounter escalates into an intense game of cat and mouse. Felix Randau’s film explores the questions of truth, trust, and lies in a gripping way, making it interesting from a moral perspective as well. Who should we believe, and why? And what drives a person to tell elaborate lies—or to refuse to believe someone?

From a dramatic perspective, the film’s strength lies above all in the confrontation that takes place in such a confined space—that seemingly endless train ride. This creates a kind of chamber drama, in which the intensity steadily increases the longer the two main characters spend time together, get to know each other better, and come to believe they’ve figured each other out.

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