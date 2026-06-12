Outgoing APA CEO and Keystone-SDA Vice President Clemens Pig was appointed ORF Director General effective 2027 on Thursday night following a meeting of the ORF Foundation Board that lasted over fifteen hours. He will thus succeed the current ORF Director General Ingrid Thurnher, who did not seek re-election. The 51-year-old Tyrolean received 21 out of 35 votes on the ORF Foundation Board, securing an absolute majority.

In the election, Pig prevailed over competitors such as former ProSiebenSat.1Puls4 Managing Director Markus Breitenecker (4 votes), ORF TV Magazine Head Lisa Totzauer (3 votes), and former HBO manager Johannes Larcher (6 votes). A total of 75 people had applied for the ORF leadership position by the deadline, but according to the selection committee, only 13 met the application criteria. Of these, nine were nominated for a hearing before the Foundation Board, which took place immediately prior to the election.

Two hours of questioning by Pig

Following a draw, ORF III co-managing director Kathrin Zierhut-Kunz opened the proceedings and ultimately received one vote. At the end of the evening, ORF journalist Sonja Sagmeister—who had once left the media organization amid discord—was questioned by the members of the Foundation Board. Each candidate initially had 20 minutes for a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session—which, in the case of future ORF chief Pig, lasted over two hours.

ORF Foundation Board Chairman Heinz Lederer had emphasized before the start of the marathon day that they “certainly would not allow themselves to be pressured by anyone.” This also applied to the time constraints. At the same time, the board emphasized that the appointment process had also fulfilled all requirements of the European Media Freedom Act (EMFG)—which is being applied for the first time—regarding equal treatment, transparency, and accountability.

Westenthaler Announces Challenge

Whether this prediction holds true is likely to be decided shortly by the media authority KommAustria. At the very least, Peter Westenthaler, a member of the foundation’s board appointed by the FPÖ, announced that he would challenge the election. He subsequently referred to it as a “farce of an election” and a “disgusting appointment by the Reds and Blacks,” who had agreed on a “government director.”