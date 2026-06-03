A small Swiss publishing house with a good reputation turns fifty. To celebrate, it commissioned a collective novel entitled "Der Verlag". It is an enjoyable read and the book launch is part of the anniversary celebrations

The author Karin Rey, the translator Lis Kuenzli, the author Samuel Herzog and the author Romana Ganzoni (from left to right) have each written the novel "Der Verlag" in their own voice, but together.

Translator Pénélope has something against book launches. Not against the thing itself, but against its name, as she explains to her author friend Susanna by email: "Book launch, the word is hilarious. It comes from the medieval vernis, which in turn is the origin of the word varnish, and vernissage refers to the day a painting is completed, when the protective layer of varnish is applied to the finished work of art, les jeux sont faits. Used here in France exclusively for exhibitions."

Could it be that Pénélope likes to boast a little about her profound knowledge? In any case, she is the most educated of the four main characters in the novel "The Publisher". Susanna, on the other hand, revolves around her own state of mind. After decades as a celebrated poet, she is due to publish her first novel for the publisher's anniversary, but is stuck in a writing backlog. This almost drives publishing director Nola mad, as she is supposed to promote the work and sell translation licenses at the upcoming Frankfurt Book Fair. And the existence or non-existence of the chronically underfunded publishing house depends on this.

Fabulating in a quartet

Anyone familiar with the book industry will find much of what is currently causing Swiss publishers headaches and exit anxiety in the novel "The Publisher". The fact that for once it is told in such a lively, self-deprecating way and with lots of punchlines doesn't hurt and makes for a good read.

The four people who wrote the book must have enjoyed it too. You can feel their love of storytelling. They outdo each other with their word creations and exaggerate their characters into caricatures.

Grisons author Romana Ganzoni wrote the Susanna parts of the novel "Der Verlag". Translator Lis Künzli lends her voice to Pénélope; like the character in the novel, she lives in Toulouse. The 36-year-old author Karin Rey empathizes with the young publishing director Nola, who has switched from the financial sector to the book business and can only marvel at many things. And the fourth member of the writing collective, author Samuel Herzog, sends postcards penned by a certain Peter to the publishing team. Peter used to work in the hiking book department, but then resigned in order to squander an inheritance on a trip around the world.

Postcards and commemorative publication

"Dear friends," writes Peter, "under a huge tree towering over the Commonwealth War Graves in the center of Zomba, a street vendor has just grabbed me by the arm, a big guy in a white caftan who has spread out plastic bags with pieces of root on a camping table. He insisted that this was a remedy for 'blood suckers' and that you had to have it here in any case if you wanted to survive 'decently'. At first I thought he meant leeches, but then I realized: he meant vampires! - And say hello to my crusty Sanguisugi girl!".

The latter refers to Susanna. Everyone at the publishing house knows that the two of them have been having a very hot affair. Nevertheless, no one gives the cards to Susanna, for a very good reason, which we won't reveal here.

Rotpunktverlag calls the novel, which it commissioned to celebrate its 50th anniversary, "a somewhat different kind of commemorative publication". That is a slight understatement. Although "Der Verlag" is not great literature, it is certainly an entertaining and informative read.

Contemporary Swiss collective literature:

"DAS AUFLÖSEN DER ENDEN" (2026): The collective LITER consists of Basel-based authors Sina Aebischer, Nina Hurni and Caterina John, who see themselves as feminist activists. Their first publication "Das Auflösen der Enden" deals with consumer culture, bodies and frying oil. (available via liter.ch)

"WHEN THE CATFISH COME" (2025): The novel is a dystopia that nevertheless flashes a utopian hope. It is set in a flooded Geneva of the future and describes itself as a "multi-layered reflection on society and the environment". Behind the pseudonym Elen Fern is the French-speaking Swiss group AJAR. "UND ÜBERLAUT DIE ZIKADEN" (2025): Basel-based authors Valerie-Katharina Meyer & Julia Rüegger continue their years-long lyrical dialog in this book as a kind of seismographic inventory of their surroundings.

"WE ARE COMING" (2024): A highly acclaimed collaborative work by the feminist literary collective Liquid Center. 18 female authors, including Ulrike Draesner, wrote anonymously in a shared Google document about female and queer sexuality. The result is a controversial collage of texts.

"KRUTTINGEN - E DORFGSCHICHT" (2023): The story is set in a fictional village in the Swiss Mittelland, where the return of someone who has been absent for twenty years causes an uproar. The authors Marianne Erne, Patricia Jäggi, Kathrin Probst and Katharina Wehrli met on the two-year "Literary Writing" course with Ruth Schweikert at the Schwyz Adult Education Center. There they decided to write together as well as working on their own projects.

*This text by Tina Uhlmann, Keystone-SDA, was realized with the help of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.