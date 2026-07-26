ZDF’s “Die Anstalt” is celebrating its 100th episode—and has sparked a TV scandal. Co-creator Max Uthoff discusses the show’s deliberate decision to forgo laugh tracks, as well as the crisis facing satire and investigative journalism in a world where villains openly trumpet their plans.

Here's what it's all about Hardly any other German TV show has won as many awards as “Die Anstalt” —which has won, among others, the Grimme Prize, the German Television Prize, and the Bavarian Television Prize.

On Tuesday, July 21, the political satire show celebrated its 100th episode on ZDF. Guests announced include Christian Tramitz, Lutz van der Horst, Gisa Flake, Julia Gamez, Die Sterne, and Danger Dan.

But just before the broadcast, the main topic of conversation in Germany is the ZDF management's decision to pull the critical Danger Dan song.

The following interview with Max Uthoff took place before the debate over “Keine Angst” and was supplemented at the last minute with a follow-up question. Summary created with

Max Uthoff, what do you think of ZDF’s decision to cancel the performance of song “Keine Angst” by Danger Dan, which was planned for your anniversary special?

We at the station were disappointed and angry that Danger Dan was dropped from the lineup. To present the song with Igor Levitt at the piano—and then discussing the song afterward, exploring the boundaries it artfully pushes but, in our opinion, does not cross—within the artistic context of the stage was a way to take art seriously. Unfortunately, this opportunity was thwarted by ZDF.

Back in 2014, would you have thought that you'd end up doing 100 episodes of "Die Anstalt"?

Claus von Wagner and I would never have imagined that back then. First of all, we had to prevail against a competing concept. And of course, we were worried that we might be watered down. That’s why we recorded a pilot episode that was so hard-hitting and left-leaning that we said to each other: If they pick this one, then we’ll really have absolute freedom.

"Die Anstalt" was an unusual cabaret concept from the very beginning, since it focused on only one topic per episode. How did you come up with that idea?

We weren’t in the mood for that old cabaret routine with three punchlines on one topic, and then moving on to the next item on the program. We wanted to dive deep into the topics and examine them from every angle. At first, the three of us did it on our own, without any researchers—just head writer Dietrich Krauss, Claus von Wagner, and me. At times, it ended up being more like research and investigative journalism than cabaret. In the end, we simply layered the jokes on top of the research. ZDF trusted us to ensure that all the facts were accurate. We wanted to repay that trust with good, thorough work—and that’s how the “Die Anstalt” concept has established itself over the years.

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Were there ever any attempts at censorship?

ZDF never once tried to talk us out of anything. And others couldn’t censor us, of course. Since ZDF kindly provided us with three wonderful researchers to help out, we sometimes ended up with fact-checks—some bordering on satire—that ran up to 60 pages. Of course, every fact can be interpreted one way or another, but let’s put it this way: We don’t lose any sleep over it. Not because of that, anyway. In eleven or twelve years, there were only one or two moments when we noticed that our editors at ZDF flinched a bit—without actually cutting anything out. Interestingly, both times it had to do with the church. When it comes to sketches where a cross hangs on the studio wall as a prop, public television sits up and takes notice.

Is it normal for satire on German television to be allowed to do anything?

I'm not so sure about that. Of course, we often talk about these kinds of topics among colleagues. I often hear that it can be difficult to get sensitive topics through in some cases. Interestingly, the smaller the station, the harder it often is. That’s because you’re often dealing with editors who aren’t necessarily experts in the field. These might be people who handle many topics at once, who try to influence what you say or even suggest how to phrase things. Of course, that’s the death of any political cabaret. It just doesn’t work from a humor perspective. If you’ve been on stage for a long time as a cabaret artist or comedian, you know how to craft punchlines that land. That experience—or the necessary gut instinct—has a lot to do with who you are as a person; you can’t let an editor take that away from you.

Which of your shows has sparked the most intense reactions?

The 2014 episode that caused the biggest stir was the one in which we showed just how deeply top German journalists and media executives are embedded in transatlantic networks—so much so that they could hardly report on certain issues impartially anymore. We were sued at the time—by Josef Joffe and Jochen Bittner from *Die Zeit*. They even won in the first instance, but we appealed to the Federal Court of Justice together with ZDF, where the court ruled entirely in our favor. The whole affair was, of course, a major topic in the media industry.

Were there any episodes that didn't generate enough buzz for you? Where you had hoped for a bigger impact?

Yes, those have come up time and again. Often they were issues where many people say: How can you ignore something like that and just sit there doing nothing, like a rabbit frozen in front of a snake? Classic examples of this category are climate change and pensions. Apparently, we have some kind of automatic internal distancing mechanism when it comes to these issues. I think the AfD now falls into this category as well.

Why do people turn a blind eye to certain topics? Is there a specific psychological mechanism at work here?

I think this mechanism varies from issue to issue. Many people ignore the climate crisis because they’ve shut themselves off from the world. Their mindset is: “I already have so many problems that I can’t deal with crises right now that won’t really hit hard until the future.” When it comes to pensions, on the other hand, there seem to be mental blocks. The discussion by the government and the press is repeatedly reduced to buzzwords like “demographics,” even though that alone explains nothing—certainly not low pension benefits.

What exactly did you mean when you included the AfD in the list of underestimated threats? That people are ignoring the party’s growth to levels they never thought possible?

There are countless studies showing that when centrist parties adopt right-wing positions, it only leads to right-wing parties growing further. This strategy has never succeeded in undermining radical parties. In such cases, people always vote for the original—not the centrist copy. Nevertheless, the CDU refuses to acknowledge this as a fact. The SPD also dabbles in this arena from time to time. I find it simply bizarre. But at least it makes for good satirical material.

Do you know which of your shows are the most successful?

I don’t think you can evaluate the 100 episodes based on criteria like that. I’m not a big fan of ratings either. Of course, I know they’re important to the networks. Ratings are used to measure the relevance of programs. Still, it would be hard for me to accept that this show was more successful than that one, because the implication would be: Do more of what’s successful! That would be a strange mandate for a political satirist. You have to call out what needs to be called out. No matter how great or repulsive people find it. Besides, it’s possible that a show’s high ratings are due to the fact that the program—or several programs—that aired before it were particularly good and served as promotion for the current show. For many reasons, I find acting on the basis of apparent “success models” to be very problematic.

ZDF’s “Die Anstalt” is reaching its 100th episode. Claus von Wagner (left) and Max Uthoff have been part of the show since its debut in 2014. In 2024, Maike Kühl joined as the third regular cast member of the political satire show. Claus von Wagner, Max Uthoff, and Maike Kühl

Success can also mean that a topic from *Die Anstalt* sparks widespread discussion—that it goes viral on social media, for example. Have you had any particularly successful episodes in this regard?

It wasn't that long ago that we aired a program about prostitution. It sparked an incredible number of reactions—including from advocacy groups and the sex workers themselves. There was a really heated debate about this topic in Germany. I consider that a success, because our work sparks conversations and discussions.

Do you know your audience?

The average age at ZDF is now around 65. “Die Anstalt” has a significantly higher share of 14- to 49-year-olds than the channel’s average. In that respect, we’re held in high regard at (laughs). We notice it in our solo stage shows, too. It’s no longer the classic Saturday-night audience of the “Lach- und Schiessgesellschaft.” Back in the day, looking out at the cabaret audience meant seeing a sea of heads that reminded you of a cotton field. That’s changed. There are actually a lot of young people coming, too.

A comedian's most important measure of success is laughter. You produce journalistic news programs—with jokes. Which is more important to you: the information or the laughter?

Maike Kühl, Claus von Wagner, and I—there are now three of us on stage—often struggle with the fact that, because of certain important information, we have to cut out one or two silly bits. A satirical show where people say afterward, “We cried a lot again today!” —that’s not what we’re aiming for. A comedian who doesn’t make people laugh is fundamentally failing at their job. For this reason, striking a balance between humor and information is something we’re constantly reevaluating. I can recall a few episodes over the years where, looking back, I’d say: “Those lacked a sense of lightheartedness.” But it also depends on the topics. A show about the NSU case comes to mind right away. It was moving, hard-hitting, and informative—but that came at the expense of lightheartedness.

Can anyone actually write good jokes about the topics just mentioned—or even about the Ulmen-Fernandes case, to name a more recent example? Don’t those topics always make you choke on your laughter?

In theory, you can make jokes about any topic—and other comedians would nod vigorously in agreement. It’s a matter of personal opinion. The decision about what I choose to joke about is entirely my own—and it says a lot about me.

Another current topic for comedians is the absurdity of the present day. When you look at what Donald Trump is doing, reality is often so satirical that it’s hard to even treat it satirically anymore ...

The issue of real-life satire is definitely a topic of discussion among comedians. It’s also a problem for investigative journalism: Many of the world’s powerful figures now act so shamelessly that people have grown accustomed to it, and hardly anyone cries “scandal” anymore. People like Donald Trump or Elon Musk blare their own audacities to the world with great chutzpah. No one needs to expose them anymore. This is a new development and requires a different approach. However, it by no means renders satire or critical journalism obsolete. That would also be a terrible reaction on our part. I don’t see the whole thing in such a negative light. Every night on his TV show, Jimmy Kimmel spends ten minutes taking a swipe at Donald Trump. And I think to myself: It may be tedious, but it’s worth it. And above all, it’s hilarious.

Die Anstalt Tue 21.07. 20:15 - 21:30 ∙ DE 2026 ∙ 75 Min Stream on

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