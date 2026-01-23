Marius Borg Høiby has achieved a partial victory in court. A judge granted the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit permission to serve his pretrial detention at home while wearing an ankle monitor. However, the 29-year-old will not be released for the time being.

Marius Borg Høiby (29), the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, must remain in prison for the time being.

Here's what it's all about Marius Borg Høiby's hope of being released was short-lived.

A court in Oslo has ruled that the 29-year-old may serve his pretrial detention while wearing an electronic ankle monitor at the family estate, Skaugum.

However, the prosecutor's office immediately filed an appeal—so the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit will remain in prison for the time being. Summary created with

Marius Borg Høiby must remain in prison for the time being. The eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was found guilty in mid-June on 34 counts/a> and sentenced to four years in prison. The court convicted him of rape in two cases.

According to Norwegian media, the Oslo District Court ruled on Monday that the 29-year-old would be allowed to spend the next four weeks under electronically monitored house arrest at the family estate Skaugum.

However, the public prosecutor's office immediately filed an appeal with suspensive effect. As a result, Høiby will remain in pretrial detention until further notice.

At the detention hearing, Høiby's attorney, Petar Sekulic, emphasized that his client was hoping to be released. He said that, especially following his mother's lung transplant, he wanted to support his family in their daily lives.

Visits to the prison are “too infrequent and too short.” When asked about Høiby’s condition, the lawyer said, “Not good—especially given his family situation.”

Restraining Order with Electronic Monitoring

Høiby has been held in pretrial detention at the Ila high-security prison since mid-June—until he begins serving his regular prison sentence. The police requested an extension of his detention for another four weeks because they continue to see a risk of reoffending. According to investigators, the risk of further crimes has not yet decreased sufficiently.

Høiby's defense attorneys had previously requested that his pretrial detention be served in the form of electronically monitored house arrest at Skaugum. The court rejected this request at the time.

The reason for the detention is the court's assessment that, if released, Høiby might contact an ex-girlfriend and commit acts of violence against her again.

At the same time, the court noted that as the duration of pretrial detention increases, less restrictive measures—such as a no-contact order with electronic monitoring—should also be considered. This is precisely the course the judge now intended to take. The next court will now decide whether Høiby may in fact be transferred to house arrest.

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