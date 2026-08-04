Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly set to get married this weekend in Madeira. Although the couple has yet to confirm the news, British media report that the wedding is scheduled to take place at Funchal Cathedral.

The rumor mill is in full swing Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly set to get married this weekend

Here's what it's all about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly set to get married this weekend in Madeira, though they have not yet confirmed this.

According to reports, the cathedral in Funchal has been reserved for the wedding ceremony, and the reception is scheduled to take place afterward at the Savoy Palace Hotel.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been a couple since 2016, and they got engaged in 2025. Summary created with

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée, model Georgina Rodríguez, have been a couple for over ten years. They are reportedly set to get married this weekend on the island of Madeira. The couple has not yet confirmed anything.

However, according to the British tabloid *The Sun*, the cathedral in the island’s capital, Funchal, is reportedly reserved for the wedding ceremony. Back in November, the Portuguese daily *Jornal da Madeira* had already reported that Ronaldo wanted to tie the knot in his home country and that the cathedral had been set aside for the occasion.

Afterward, the celebration is set to take place at the nearby five-star Savoy Palace Hotel. An insider told *The Sun* that guests at the hotel had been informed that two floors and several bar areas would be unavailable on Friday and Saturday.

For Ronaldo, Madeira isn't just a place to get married. Now 41, he grew up in Funchal before his soccer career began.

A couple since 2016

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez met in Madrid in 2016. At the time, she was working at a Gucci store. They've been a couple ever since and have started a family together.

In August 2025, the soccer player finally proposed to the model. Georgina confirmed the engagement at the time with a photo of her ring and the words: “Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives.”