Mette-Marit is fighting her way back to a normal life after her lung transplant. Now, Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon is speaking publicly for the first time about his wife’s health—and offering hope.

Following her lung transplant, Crown Princess Mette-Marit spent her first evening at home with her husband, Haakon, during the Norwegian national team's round of 16 match.

After a lung transplant Crown Prince Haakon Provides First Update on Mette-Marit's Health

Here's what it's all about One month after her lung transplant, Prince Haakon provides an update on his wife Mette-Marit's health.

For the Norwegian heir to the throne, the trip to the World Cup quarterfinals with the Norwegian soccer team was his first trip abroad since his wife's surgery. Summary created with

It was a scene that likely brought a great deal of relief, and not just in Norway: After the national team advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup, the Norwegian Royal Palace posted several photos on Instagram.

The photo showed Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Mette-Marit sitting on the sofa in the living room of the Oslo Palace. Both are wearing a fan scarf around their necks, with Norwegian flags in the background.

These were the first photos of Mette-Marit since she underwent a lung transplant four weeks ago. The 52-year-old Crown Princess is smiling in the photos and appears relaxed.

Haakon: “She’s getting better every day.”

Haakon, who initially remained by his wife’s side after the procedure, has since resumed his public engagements. Last Saturday, he also traveled abroad for the first time since the operation.

The 52-year-old attended the World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England in Miami. Speaking to Norwegian media afterward, the heir to the throne gave a positive health update:

"Fortunately, my wife is getting better every day. We're very happy about that."

Mette-Marit has been suffering from incurable pulmonary fibrosis for years. The disease causes the lung tissue to become increasingly scarred, making it difficult to breathe.

After her condition had steadily worsened over the past few months, Mette Marit received a donor lung in mid-June.

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