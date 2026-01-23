Crown Princess Elisabeth celebrates her Harvard graduation together with her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. The heir to the Belgian throne successfully completed her Master's degree in Public Policy at the renowned university.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth has successfully completed her Master's degree in Public Policy at Harvard University.

The 24-year-old enjoyed as normal a student life as possible in the USA and appreciated not being constantly recognized.

It remains to be seen what her professional future holds - for now, the heir to the throne is looking forward to spending time with her family and friends and returning to Belgium.

After two years at the renowned Harvard University, Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth has completed her Master's degree in Public Policy. The course deals with political decision-making processes, governance and solving social challenges. It is regarded as training for future leaders in politics and administration.

The 24-year-old celebrated the milestone together with her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, who had traveled to Boston for the graduation ceremony.

In a rare interview, the heir to the throne looked back on her time in the USA. "I tried to lead as normal a student life as possible," she said.

She lived in a shared flat, played sport and spent a lot of time outside the lecture hall. "My intention was to simply be Elisabeth here," she told the Belgian portal "Le Soir". She particularly enjoyed not being constantly recognized in everyday life.

The Belgian crown princess proudly presented her university degree to the media. IMAGO/Photo News

The Crown Princess is considered ambitious and disciplined. However, student life was not always easy for her either: at Harvard, she often struggled to find the right balance between studying, friends and free time. Elisabeth describes herself as hard-working and a perfectionist. To this day, she is still influenced by her parents' advice: keep humble and work hard.

The future queen also raves about her international friendships: "I hope to have made friends for life."

Elisabeth is not sure what will happen after Harvard. "I need a little more time," she explains. What is she looking forward to now? "To my family and friends. Also to the Belgian spontaneity, warmth and humor - and of course to the good Belgian chocolate," she tells brisant.de.

Europe's largest royal families: what the royals have learned

Crown Princess Elisabeth is by no means the only royal with a university degree. Whether Harvard, St. Andrews or a military academy: many European heirs to the throne are preparing for their future roles with an academic or military education. Find out who studied what in the picture gallery.

More videos from the department