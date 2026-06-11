Rare insights into the Swedish royal family: In a new TV documentary, Crown Princess Victoria gushes about her mother, Queen Silvia, and suddenly becomes very emotional when discussing one topic.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the new TV documentary “The Royal Couple – 50 Years Together” on TV4, Crown Princess Victoria speaks emotionally about her mother, Queen Silvia.

She admires the way Silvia “has embraced the Swedish people, the Swedish language, the culture, and also her role,” says Victoria.

As she speaks, the Crown Princess suddenly seems moved: “Now I’m a little touched—it’s not an easy task.”

Crown Princess Victoria (48) spoke with great admiration about her mother, Queen Silvia (82)—and became emotional herself in the process. In a TV documentary marking her parents’ golden wedding anniversary, the heir to the throne recalls how suddenly her mother’s life changed with her marriage to King Carl XVI Gustaf (80).

“When Mom married Dad, there was no adjustment period—on June 19, 1976, she suddenly became Queen of Sweden,” she says in the film “The Royal Couple—50 Years Together” by TV4.

Crown Princess Victoria: “Now I’m a little moved”

Four years earlier, Silvia Sommerlath, a commoner with German and Brazilian roots, had met and fallen in love with the monarch at the Olympic Games in Munich. With their engagement in March 1976 and their wedding that same summer, she finally immersed herself fully in the royal world.

“The way she embraced the Swedish people, the Swedish language, the culture, and also her role—that’s what I admire about her,” the Crown Princess said of Silvia. Her mother made her father’s life’s work her own, Victoria says, suddenly moved: “Now I’m a little choked up—that’s no easy task.”