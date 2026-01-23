25 years after the release of the first two "Scary Movie" films, the cult horror parody returns to its roots with the sixth installment. blue News met the cast members Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans for an interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Scary Movie 6", the iconic characters Shorty, Ray, Cindy and Brenda from the first installments of the film series return to take on a masked serial killer once again.

The original cast reunites with brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall and a new generation.

blue News spoke to Anna Faris and the Wayans brothers about the revival of their horror comedy, their approach to parody and welcome future stoner partners.

Scary Movie opens June 4 at blue Cinema.

"Back to the Roots" is the motto of the sixth installment of the cult "Scary Movie" series. After two decades without the original cast from the first two films, the Wayans brothers, the founding members, are back on board.

Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who portrayed the ever-pothead Shorty and the homosexual Ray in the films, worked on the screenplay for both "Scary Movie 1" and "Scary Movie 2" as well as the latest installment. Their brother Keenan directed the first films and was also involved in an advisory capacity. Other family members in the cast include siblings Marlon and Kim and nephew Gregg. So "Scary Movie 6" doesn't just feel like one, it's actually a real family reunion!

Humor deep below the belt

By returning to its original roots, "Scary Movie 6" not only breathes new life into the franchise, but also into the parody genre that was thought to be dead. The outrageous horror comedy doesn't mince its words, even in this day and age, with its cheeky, vulgar jokes going very deep below the belt and in its best moments triggering belly cramps from laughter.

Lead actress Anna Faris, whose character Cindy now has a grown-up daughter, says in an interview with blue News: "The movie is offensive and crosses boundaries - but you'll still love these idiots."

Nostalgic effect and cool surprise moments

The narrative concept is still the same as it was originally and essentially parodies the slasher horror film "Scream": a serial killer in a ghostface mask is up to mischief and the main characters try to find out who is behind the mask. In addition to the traditional crew, a new generation is now also involved. This includes Cindy's daughters Sara (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Mardi (Savannah Lee May).

The references to numerous contemporary films such as "One Battle After Another" or "Michael" are not only cleverly chosen, but also ingeniously realized and provide cool moments of surprise. The movie also makes clever statements and side-swipes at social phenomena. And seeing the old troupe from the first films reunited creates a nice nostalgic effect and results in a wonderfully funny generational conflict with the young clique.

"Scary Movie 6" opens in cinemas on June 4.

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