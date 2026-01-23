Daniela Katzenberger speaks openly about her cosmetic surgeries—and is already planning her next procedure. The TV personality wants to have two toes shortened this fall. She is also considering a hair transplant.

TV star Daniela Katzenberger has never made a secret of her cosmetic surgeries.

Unusual Cosmetic Surgery Daniela Katzenberger wants to have two body parts reduced

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniela Katzenberger has already undergone several cosmetic surgeries.

Now she’s sharing her next planned procedure with her followers. Katzenberger wants to have two toes shortened.

Another cosmetic procedure is set to follow shortly thereafter: Due to bald spots on her head “from years of experimenting with extensions,” Daniela Katzenberger wants to get a hair transplant.

Daniela Katzenberger makes no secret of her cosmetic surgeries.

The 39-year-old regularly documents her procedures on social media and lets her fans in on the process. As the “Goodbye Deutschland” star has now announced, another cosmetic surgery is apparently planned—albeit a rather unusual one.

“I’m going to have my toes shortened in October,” writes Daniela Katzenberger in the caption of an Instagram photo showing her feet. She specifically mentions her “second and third toes.”

"I don’t care what anyone says about it," the TV personality further clarifies. "I’m unhappy. That’s all the reason I need."

More cosmetic surgeries are planned

But the toe surgery isn’t the end of it. Lucas Cordalis’s wife is already planning further cosmetic procedures.

“I have a lot of bald spots on my head from years of experimenting with extensions,” she says in the caption of an additional photo in the gallery showing her part.

That’s why she wants to get a hair transplant. She self-deprecatingly calls herself “Daniela Glatzenberger,” but she admits it bothers her a lot.

In previous procedures, Daniela Katzenberg has already had breast augmentation and upper eyelid lifts. She also uses Botox regularly. She has discussed these treatments on social media as well.

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