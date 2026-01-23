TV star Daniela Katzenberger has never made a secret of her cosmetic surgeries.
Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Daniela Katzenberger speaks openly about her cosmetic surgeries—and is already planning her next procedure. The TV personality wants to have two toes shortened this fall. She is also considering a hair transplant.
Daniela Katzenberger makes no secret of her cosmetic surgeries.
The 39-year-old regularly documents her procedures on social media and lets her fans in on the process. As the “Goodbye Deutschland” star has now announced, another cosmetic surgery is apparently planned—albeit a rather unusual one.
“I’m going to have my toes shortened in October,” writes Daniela Katzenberger in the caption of an Instagram photo showing her feet. She specifically mentions her “second and third toes.”
"I don’t care what anyone says about it," the TV personality further clarifies. "I’m unhappy. That’s all the reason I need."
But the toe surgery isn’t the end of it. Lucas Cordalis’s wife is already planning further cosmetic procedures.
“I have a lot of bald spots on my head from years of experimenting with extensions,” she says in the caption of an additional photo in the gallery showing her part.
That’s why she wants to get a hair transplant. She self-deprecatingly calls herself “Daniela Glatzenberger,” but she admits it bothers her a lot.
In previous procedures, Daniela Katzenberg has already had breast augmentation and upper eyelid lifts. She also uses Botox regularly. She has discussed these treatments on social media as well.