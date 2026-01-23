This ruby even got a professional all worked up: On “Bares für Rares,” dealer Wolfgang Pauritsch snatched the ring, slipped it on—and ran off with it.

Completely dazzled by the beauty of the stone, “Bares für Rares” dealer Wolfgang Pauritsch didn’t hesitate for a moment. He snatched up the piece of jewelry and ran out of the dealer’s room...

No time? blue News summarizes for you A ruby ring caused a stir on the ZDF flea market show “Bares für Rares.” Dealer Wolfgang Pauritsch even put the ring on and briefly ran out of the dealer’s room.

The extraordinary ring is highly sought after by the dealers and sparked a bidding war.

Other items were also sold, including a Rosenthal vase, a gold brooch, Albrecht Penck prints, and a bronze wolf figurine. The estimated prices were mostly met or exceeded.

Dazzled by the beauty of the stone, “Bares für Rares” dealer Wolfgang Pauritsch didn’t hesitate for long. He snatched up the piece of jewelry and ran out of the dealer’s room...

The extraordinary gemstone had already impressed jewelry expert Dr. Heide Rezepa-Zabel during the appraisal. “Wow!” exclaimed Horst Lichter, dazzled by the sparkle.

Then the expert shone a small light on the ruby. “Wow, it’s glowing! Amazing!” marveled host Horst Lichter. Then he had an unorthodox idea: “If no one’s here, I’d say the two of us should just take off with it...” But just then, the seller strode up to the table.

Ruby Impresses Expert

When he opened the box, Wolfgang Pauritsch couldn’t suppress a broad grin: “Well, what a beautiful thing have you brought here?” His colleagues also gasped: “Wow!”

When he heard the carat weight, Pauritsch quickly slipped the ring onto his finger and ran off. The others watched him go. But shortly afterward, Pauritsch returned to the dealer’s room, looking remorseful: “Sorry. That was just my inner self speaking.”

Elke Velten slipped the ring on as well: “Wow! Wow! Wow! That’s all I can say.” Daniel Meyer raved as well: “My goodness, it’s beautiful!” Pauritsch started at 3,500 euros (approx. 3,220 francs), which quickly doubled and even tripled.

Elke Velten had the final say at 10,500 euros (approx. 9,680 Swiss francs) and won the bid. “I’m so proud of myself!” she cheered, delighted with her assertiveness during the bidding.

Dealer runs out of the auction room with a ring

Other rarities offered for sale: The expert estimated the value of the Rosenthal lidded vase from 1910, featuring a self-portrait by Peter Paul Rubens, at 300 to 500 euros (270 to 460 Swiss francs). Daniel Meyer really liked the item, so he paid 500 euros (approx. 460 francs).

The gold brooch with diamonds, sapphires, and a moonstone from the 1950s was worth 1,000 to 1,200 euros (approx. 920 to 1,100 francs). Wolfgang Pauritsch bought the piece of jewelry for 1,100 euros (approx. 1,015 francs): “The combination of the moonstone, the diamond, and the sapphire—there’s something magical about it.”

The two color silkscreen prints by Albrecht Penck from the 1990s were estimated at 1,400 to 1,800 euros (approx. 1,290 to 1,660 Swiss francs). Wolfgang Pauritsch even knew the artist personally, but it was Jan Cizek who made the highest bid of 1,500 euros (approx. 1,380 Swiss francs).

The bronze wolf by Julius Starcke from the 1920s or 1930s was valued at 200 to 300 euros (approx. 180 to 270 francs). The wolf went to Wolfgang Pauritsch for 300 euros. He promised: “I’ll feed him well.”

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