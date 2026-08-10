“Don’t count me out just yet!”: Filmmaker James Gray was honored with the Leopard d’Honneur at the Locarno Film Festival on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, he looked back on his work and shared with the audience where his strengths lie.

James Gray received the Honorary Leopard for his lifetime achievement at the Locarno Film Festival. On stage in the nearly packed Piazza Grande, the American director had the audience laughing repeatedly.

“Many things in life are completely beyond our control,” James Gray said on Monday. The screenplay for his debut film, “Little Odessa” (1994), for example, was fished out of the trash. For Gray’s career, that was a fateful stroke of luck: Last Sunday, his latest film, “Paper Tiger” (2026), was screened on the Piazza Grande.

He told the audience during the talk that his strength lies in his work and his relationship with his cast members: his ability to reassure and win them over. That, he said, is his superpower, so to speak.

Even for *The Yards* (2000), his second feature film, Gray had assembled an extraordinary cast featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, James Caan, Faye Dunaway, and Ellen Burstyn. How on earth did he pull that off? “I’m just that good,” he joked.

Gray is convinced that genuine emotions cannot be replaced—not even by artificial intelligence. The filmmaker therefore advised an actor worried about the future to remain sincere in his work.

Jokes at the Awards Ceremony

At Sunday evening’s “Pardo alla Carriera” award ceremony in Piazza Grande, Gray joked that he wasn’t old enough yet to deserve a lifetime achievement award. At most, he said, he was “middle-aged.” Gray was born in New York in 1969.

On stage at the Locarno Film Festival, James Gray was visibly moved. His wife, on the other hand, was far less impressed: When he told her about the award, she simply asked him to take out the trash, Gray told the audience.