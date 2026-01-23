Swiss director Petra Volpe is in Locarno with her drama “Frank & Louis.” In an interview, she and her lead actors, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Rob Morgan, explain how they sought to portray humanity within a prison setting without sugarcoating it.

For her first English-language feature film, Petra Volpe worked with British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir and American actor Rob Morgan. "Frank & Louis" had its European premiere on Monday in Locarno.

When the script for “Frank & Louis” was laid out on the table in front of the lead actors, they were moved. “It’s not often that you come across a script whose seemingly simple plot contains so many nuances and subtleties,” says British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in an interview with Keystone-SDA in Locarno. In Petra Volpe’s drama, he plays Frank, a convicted murderer and inmate in an American maximum-security prison.

American actor Rob Morgan plays his counterpart, Louis, an inmate suffering from Alzheimer's. According to one inmate in the film, Louis was involved in a robbery when he was younger. What is clear is that he was a feared man before he developed the disease.

Rob Morgan says he wanted to be part of this Swiss-British production because it isn’t a prison movie in the traditional sense. “Showing this very vulnerable side of the protagonists in what is essentially a toxic environment—that’s what drew me in,” he says.

In her new film, which had its European premiere on Monday at Locarno’s Piazza Grande, Petra Volpe tells the story of the initially difficult relationship between the two inmates: Frank is serving a life sentence and wants to improve his chances of early release by caring for his cellmate Louis, who suffers from dementia.

But Louis is confused, sometimes even aggressive, and at first refuses to let anyone help him. At times, this frustrates Frank so much that he resorts to immoral means. As the bond between the two deepens, something changes within Frank.

From the hospital to jail

In “Heldin,” Switzerland’s official entry in the race for the 2026 International Feature Film Oscar, Petra Volpe takes viewers through a stressful workday at a Swiss hospital. Now, in her new film, she takes viewers to a prison in the U.S.—and thus enters a setting that has almost become an American film genre in its own right. Think, for example, of Frank Darabont’s *The Shawshank Redemption* (1994) and *The Green Mile* (1999), “Brawl in Cell Block 99” by S. Craig Zahler (2017), or the HBO series “The Night Of” (2016).

She didn't choose this setting—and she certainly didn't draw inspiration from works like these, says the Swiss filmmaker: “The story found me.”

She learned from co-screenwriter Esther Bernstroff about a program in a California prison in which inmates take on the care of their fellow inmates who have dementia. The so-called “Gold Coats” can be recognized in the wing by their yellow vests.

The program was launched because the number of inmates with dementia in the United States is rising, and prisons do not have sufficient resources to care for them.

Volpe visited the prison twice, the first time in 2014. She spoke with the “Gold Coats,” for example, about how this work affects them. The idea for the drama “Frank & Louis” thus dates back more than ten years—and was conceived even before the idea for “Heldin.”

Care and support will therefore once again take center stage in *Frank & Louis*. She is interested in this topic because care work affects everyone: “Caring for others is a deeply human act that brings people together.”

Frank Won't Be the Innocent One

One of the film’s balancing acts is to avoid veering into kitsch. After all, Frank is a convicted murderer. While there are frequent moments of tenderness, the film by no means intends to whitewash its characters’ actions.

From the screenplay to the acting and the music, right down to the editing, great care was taken not to fall into that sentimental trap, says Volpe. “That wouldn’t be complex enough.”

In the film, Kingsley Ben-Adir embodies this ambivalence: Frank desperately longs to be released, but does not seem to have come to terms with forgiveness and remorse. “The role of Frank was more challenging for me than any other,” says Ben-Adir.

He says he did fall in love with the script. But while reading it, he never for a second believed he already knew the character: “How do you portray someone who’s already been in prison for 20 years? What kind of life is that, and how consciously is it lived? All these questions led to long discussions.”

Meanwhile, Rob Morgan, who plays Louis, delved deeply into the subject of Alzheimer’s. He met with two couples living with the disease. Both men are in their 50s, and the dementia has progressed to varying degrees. “I wanted to do the script justice, so after meeting with those affected, I also went over it with my former acting coach.”

Directing in English for the first time

Eight nations came together on the set of Petra Volpe's English-language feature film debut. Most of the film was shot in an abandoned prison in England, with a small portion filmed in Winterthur.

“I was a little nervous about directing in English,” she says. “Sometimes I might not have been quite as precise as I am in German.” At the same time, working on this international set was liberating: “Even Swiss German has its limits sometimes.” Besides, Rob Morgan notes, often a smile or a tear was enough—“And that said it all!”