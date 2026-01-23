The makers of Hitman have dared to make a 007 game and the result is better than many a movie and certainly the best game since Goldeneye.

In "007 First Light" you don't have the license to kill from the start.

"007 First Light" in the test Do you miss James Bond? Now there's no reason to

No time? blue News summarizes for you "007 First Light" tells the story of how a young Royal Navy crewman becomes the world's most famous secret agent.

The development team skillfully transfers the mission freedom of the "Hitman" series to the Bond world. Sneaking, bluffing or shooting are equally valid options, garnished with gadgets.

Anyone who has been waiting years for a great cinematic adventure will be more than satisfied here.

Anyone who grew up in the nineties will remember exactly how "GoldenEye 007" felt on the Nintendo 64. That mix of freedom and coolness and unforgettable multiplayer duels in the basement. Only with guns, of course.

Nothing comparable came after that for a long time. Decades of waiting, several mediocre attempts, lots of disappointment. Only now with "007 First Light" is James Bond finally brought back to life and after the first two hours you realize that the dry spell is over.

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Younger, edgier and more real

IO Interactive, the development studio behind the modern "Hitman" trilogy, has opted for a clever approach. You don't play an established, invulnerable super agent, but a young Royal Navy crewman who stumbles into the MI6 training program. Raw, ambitious and still without a license to kill. This early Bond is embodied by Irish actor Patrick Gibson and the casting decision proves to be a hit. Gibson gives the character a real vulnerability. When his Bond makes a mistake, you can see it in his face.

The story is smarter than you would expect from a licensed play. At its heart is a conspiracy within the British secret service and, embedded in a contemporary way, the question of whether human agents are still needed at all in a world full of algorithms and AI. Even spies have existential fears. This lends the plot an urgency that goes far beyond the typical Bond clichés of saving the world.

The locations are simply breathtaking and invite you to immerse yourself completely. IO Interactive

Sneaking or shooting - both work

Anyone familiar with "Hitman" will immediately recognize the DNA: missions are generously laid out locations where you decide for yourself how to get to your destination. Disguise and bluff? You can. Silently take out all the guards? That works too. Using Q's gadgets to lure enemies into traps? Absolutely. A laser beam opens locks, smoke bombs buy seconds, a tranquilizer dart sends guards silently to the ground. In addition, there are chases, climbing passages and gunfights that are staged to cinematic effect.

It is important to note that Bond is not allowed to shoot just anyone. Weapons are only drawn if the opponent aims first. This sounds like a restriction at first, but turns out to be what makes the game what it is. You have to think, watch and wait. And sometimes simply run very fast.

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A game like a movie

What finally sets "007 First Light" apart from the mediocrity of many licensed products is the sound. The Bond theme creeps into the game again and again - sometimes gently as a leitmotif, then suddenly as a full orchestra when a chase escalates. The theme song by Lana Del Rey is perfectly in keeping with the tradition of the film series. The English voiceover is at blockbuster level and German subtitles are available. And then there's the detail with Bond's hair. It actually grows as the story progresses. Someone at the development team has really been paying attention.

Anyone who appreciates the almost surgical complexity of the "Hitman" missions will notice that "007 First Light" has been made a little more accessible. Fists are used more often than brains, and occasionally a section with too many enemies drags on a little. But that's complaining on a high level.

Who is the game for?

For anyone who has been waiting years for a great, cinematic action adventure. For Bond fans who can finally really be that guy again. And to be honest: for everyone who dreamed back then with the N64 controller in their hands.

Nobody knows when the next Bond film will be released. Until then, this game is the best answer to that question.