The 51st Mülheim Theatre Days in Germany were a complete success for Kim de l'Horizon. Kim de l'Horizon from Switzerland was awarded the Mülheim Drama Prize for her play "Die kleinen Meerjungraun" and won the Audience Award.

The premiere of the play "Die kleinen Meerjungraun" by Bühnen Bern, directed by Alia Luque, was shown at the Theatertage. According to a press release, it tells a story about longing, love and the social pressure to conform, based on Andersen's fairy tale.

The five-member jury praised the "effervescent, dense and humorous play with language" by the non-binary cultural creator from Switzerland. The very theatrical text pleads for the overcoming of differences and thus opens up a utopian space. The prize is endowed with 15,000 euros. However, Kim de l'Horizon only just came out on top. Two of the five jury votes went to "Aufzeichnungen aus einem weissen Zimmer" by Anna Behringer.

Kim de l'Horizon caused quite a stir with her debut novel "Blood Book". The work has since been translated into 17 languages and won the German and Swiss Book Prize in 2022, among others. Kim de l'Horizon was represented in Mühlheim for the first time.