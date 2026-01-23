Dua Lipa celebrates her wedding in Palermo with exclusion zones and protests. Residents are said to have received over 5000 francs in compensation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dua Lipa celebrated her wedding in Palermo with major restrictions for local residents, sparking protests.

Those affected are said to have been compensated with over 5,000 francs.

The luxury celebration cost several million.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner celebrated their wedding with a lavish party in Sicily - causing a stir in Palermo. The three-day festivities led to closures, parking bans and increased police checks in parts of the city. Residents in the affected areas also had to sign confidentiality agreements prohibiting the publication of photos and videos.

The strict measures caused resentment among the population. Residents protested against the restrictions with posters and graffiti. According to reports, residents were compensated for the inconvenience, with theDaily Mailreporting that they received the equivalent of around 5,300 francs. Local business owners were apparently also paid to keep their stores closed during the celebrations.

Wedding likely to cost around 3.6 million francs

The cost of the celebrity event is estimated by the media at up to 3.6 million francs. The celebration reached its climax on Saturday evening: the singer and actor tied the knot again in front of guests such as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. The civil ceremony had already taken place in London at the end of May.

The wedding outfit was also glamorous: Dua Lipa wore a diamond-studded gown designed by Donatella Versace. The evening was accompanied by music including Elton John, who performed for the couple. The celebration took place at Villa Valguarnera near Palermo, where the guests were also treated to culinary delights by a top chef.