Johann Lafer is living with an incurable cancer diagnosis—but the TV chef has no intention of giving up. On the “Bild” podcast “May Way,” the 68-year-old speaks with rare candor about death, his family, and why “dying is not an option” for him.

On the "Bild" podcast "May Way," TV chef Johann Lafer speaks more openly than ever about his battle with cancer.

Celebrity Chef Johann Lafer, Who Is Battling Cancer "Dying is not an option for me"

Here's what it's all about Austrian TV chef Johann Lafer has been living with a diagnosis of lymph node cancer for two and a half years.

On the "Bild" podcast "May Way," the 68-year-old reveals how his illness has changed his outlook on life.

According to the 68-year-old, he is enjoying his time with his family more fully than ever. Summary created with

At the end of May, TV chef Johann Lafer went public with his incurable lymph node cancer. Although the disease has slowed him down, it has not broken his will to live.

The 68-year-old received his diagnosis two and a half years ago. Doctors had discovered abnormal shadows during a routine examination. It wasn't until his changed appearance due to chemotherapy led to speculation that Lafer decided to go public with his illness.

On the "May Way" podcast, Johann Lafer speaks with Tanja May, head of entertainment at "Bild," with unusual candor about how the illness has changed his life and his perspective on it.

He says he lost his fear of death when he said goodbye to his mother-in-law at her deathbed. “We are guests on Earth. It is finite. There will be nothing to free us from it,” says Lafer. The celebrity chef simply hopes “to be allowed to remain a guest for as long as possible.”

Johan Lafer wants to “live, work, and love”

Despite his terminal diagnosis, Johann Lafer refuses to give up. As soon as his illness was diagnosed, he made it clear: “Dying is not an option for me. I want to live, work, love, and keep coming up with new ideas.”

Johann Lafer says he appreciates life with his wife Silvia and their children more than ever. Things that used to often take a back seat to work and appointments have now taken center stage.

His family, in particular, is giving him a lot of strength right now. Looking back, the top chef does regret having often been absent during important moments.

Even today, he still feels guilty because he wasn’t there for his son’s birth—instead, a meeting with then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was more important to him. “That was complete nonsense,” Lafer says self-critically today.

"My wife and kids love me"

Johann Lafer says his biggest worry has always been that his children might one day accuse him of never having had time for them. Fortunately, that never happened. “The four of us are very close as a family,” Lafer gushes on the “May Way” podcast.

Family vacations are firmly planned, and his daughter and son also support him in his career. “My wife and children really love me.” Knowing this helps him look ahead, even during difficult phases of his illness.

The TV chef doesn't deny that the cancer could eventually end his life. But he says he is no longer afraid of death. What matters much more to him is making the most of the time he has left. He wants to keep working, meeting people, and bringing his ideas to life—as long as his health allows.

Lafer has also already given some thought to what he wants to be remembered for. It’s not awards or a television career that matter most to him. He would much rather have people say someday, “When I think of Johann Lafer, I think of his Wiener Schnitzel or his Kaiserschmarrn.”

A legacy that Johann Lafer considers more important today than any professional success.

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