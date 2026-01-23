In his first appearance at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Moby impressively demonstrates why he remains one of the most influential figures in electronic music to this day. The 60-year-old New Yorker delivers a perfectly staged show and keeps the audience dancing from the first song to the last.

Tuchel explains: “Of course, there are always people who think they know better.”

Here's what it's all about Moby makes his debut at the Montreux Jazz Festival and wows the crowd with an energetic performance.

Classics like “Go,” “Natural Blues,” and “Porcelain” transform the Stravinski Auditorium into an electronic music club.

The tribute to David Bowie and a message from researcher Jane Goodall about his commitment to animal welfare are particularly moving.

With a three-part encore, Moby brings a highly acclaimed concert evening to a close. Summary created with

As soon as you step into the Stravinski Auditorium, it becomes clear: hardly anyone wants to miss this concert. The orchestra pit is filled to capacity. No sooner do Moby, his band, and the two backup singers take the stage than cheers erupt.

The electronic music pioneer opens his set with “Bodyrock,” followed immediately by “Go.” Within minutes, the auditorium is transformed into a massive electronic music club. People are dancing, bobbing along, and clapping everywhere—the energy never wanes for a single second until the very end.

A perfectly choreographed show

Moby isn't just impressive musically. The light show and the visuals on the large screen behind the stage are also perfectly coordinated down to the last detail. While images of New York are projected during “Bodyrock,” stars, galaxies, and footage of the moon landing float across the screen during “We Are All Made of Stars.”

Every now and then, Moby deliberately slows things down. “In This World” provides a quiet moment in which backup singer Nadia Duggin impresses the audience with her powerful voice.

A Moving Tribute to David Bowie

One of the most emotional moments of the evening involved David Bowie. Moby recounts how, as a 10-year-old, he worked at a golf course so he could buy his first Bowie album. Years later, the two became friends.

He then strikes up “Heroes” and asks the audience to imagine sitting in the living room with him and Bowie. Throughout the song, he accompanies his singer on guitar and sings many passages with his eyes closed.

His commitment to animal welfare is also highlighted. Before “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” plays, a video message from renowned primatologist Jane Goodall appears, in which she thanks Moby for his decades-long dedication to animals. In keeping with this theme, his “Animal” and “Rights” tattoos on his arms are clearly visible throughout the concert.

Three encores to wrap things up

With “Raining Again,” “Disco Lies,” and “Natural Blues,” the concert reaches its climax. The audience dances, jumps, and claps along enthusiastically.

But instead of leaving the stage for good, Moby returns for an encore. With “Porcelain,” “Lift Me Up,” and “Feeling So Real,” he thanks the audience and brings a thoroughly successful festival evening to a close.

After his first performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival, one thing stands out above all else: Moby has impressively proven that, even decades after his greatest hits, his music has lost none of its energy.

Did you miss the concert?

You can watch Moby's performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom. The concert will be available on replay for seven days.

Moby - Montreux Jazz Festival 2026 Thu 16.07. 17:00 - 18:20 ∙ DE 2026 ∙ 80 Min Stream on