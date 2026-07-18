A new documentary film tells the story of German entertainment television in the 1990s from the perspective of women. It shows how closely humor, power, and traditional gender roles were intertwined in the world of television.

In *Was haben wir gelacht*, Esther Schweins recalls her appearance on Thomas Gottschalk’s *Wetten, dass..?* in 1996 as an unpleasant experience.

Here's what it's all about The documentary "Was haben wir gelacht" opened in German theaters on July 16.

Five well-known female entertainers look back on their experiences in television during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Esther Schweins' recollection of an appearance on "Wetten, dass..?" with Thomas Gottschalk has been the subject of particular discussion.

The documentary explores how male-oriented television humor shaped the 1990s and early 2000s, who was allowed to laugh at whom back then, and how attitudes toward humor and gender roles have changed. Summary created with

"My boss is forcing me to have sex." Harald Schmidt holds up a newspaper clipping with this headline for the camera. "That would be nice, but unfortunately, it's not the case," he says. The audience of "Schmidteinander" laughs.

A few years later, in 1996, Esther Schweins—known as a comedian from “RTL Samstag Nacht”—was sitting on the sofa on “Wetten, dass..?”. Host Thomas Gottschalk read aloud that the comedian was a woman with “sex appeal that appeals to the masses” and the “epitome of televised eroticism.” Schweins recalls today how uncomfortable she felt at the time.

These are just two of many scenes from German entertainment television over the past few decades that are viewed differently today than they were back then. Remarks, uninvited physical contact, or jokes that were once considered standard Saturday-night entertainment now cause discomfort among many viewers.

Maren Kroymann, Esther Schweins, and Bettina Böttinger (from left) attended the premiere of the documentary *Was haben wir gelacht!*. The film examines the portrayal of women in German comedy of the 1990s and early 2000s. Felix Hörhager/dpa

The documentary “Was haben wir gelacht” by directors Eva Müller and Isabel Schneider picks up where this leaves off. The film tells the story of German entertainment television in the 1990s and early 2000s entirely from the perspective of the women who worked in the industry.

The focus is on Hella von Sinnen (67), Maren Kroymann (76), Esther Schweins (56), Bettina Böttinger (70), and Gaby Köster (64). They were among the few female entertainers and cabaret artists who were able to establish themselves on German television at that time.

Impact on Several Generations

The documentary poses a question that, according to the directors, has rarely been asked: How did women experience this world of television?

This includes Esther Schweins' recollection of her appearance on "Wetten, dass..?" Looking back, she says she felt "cornered" on the sofa next to host Thomas Gottschalk. That scene is currently the most talked-about part of the film.

The film explores a culture of entertainment that influenced several generations and paints a picture of a television era in which major entertainment shows were dominated almost exclusively by men. Humor was considered a male domain. People laughed a lot even back then—but, as the documentary shows, the jokes were often at the expense of minorities and frequently at the expense of women.

"Humor has something to do with power"

The documentary features clips from well-known shows such as “Wetten, dass..?”, “The Harald Schmidt Show,” “RTL Saturday Night,” “Herzblatt,” and, later, “TV total.” The iconic faces of these shows remain familiar to the over-40 generation to this day: Thomas Gottschalk (76), Harald Schmidt (68), Stefan Raab (59), Rudi Carrell (1934–2006), Mike Krüger (74), Ingo Appelt (58), and Didi Hallervorden (90).

Women, on the other hand, were often assistants, announcers, or the charming companion at the host’s side. They became the butt of jokes or comments about their appearance, while women who performed comedy themselves had a much harder time securing a regular spot in prime-time programming.

In the documentary, Maren Kroymann describes the expectations placed on women at the time as follows: Above all, they were supposed to be “tall, thin, and busty.” During her performances, people would shout at her that she should sing instead of telling jokes.

"Humor has something to do with power," says Kroymann in the documentary. Whoever delivers the punchline often determines how others are talked about.

Those same images look different today

Since the 1990s, the public discourse on gender roles, power imbalances, and personal boundaries has evolved. The #MeToo movement, if nothing else, has brought to the forefront behaviors that were previously often dismissed as harmless flirting or lighthearted TV humor.

Archival footage shows that many of the shows went far beyond just risqué guys’ jokes. Among other things, they addressed sexist stereotypes and remarks, as well as jokes about rape or domestic violence—content that is viewed much more critically today than it was back then.

Many of the scenes shown at the time barely sparked any public discussion. That is why they interest the directors today: because the way we view these situations has changed.

The documentary explores the question of how the portrayal of women in entertainment television has influenced societal perceptions. Host Bettina Böttinger comments: “That’s where values are established and characters are shaped.”

The film also shows that the past cannot simply be judged by today's standards. The directors largely refrain from making moral judgments. They juxtapose the television footage from that time with the participants' reactions today and leave it up to the audience to draw their own conclusions.