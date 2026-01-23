The song “Du bist gut genug” by KitschKrieg, Blumengarten, and Shirin David is becoming a summer hit. Millions of people are streaming the track, while countless meme versions are popping up on TikTok—from dancing strawberries to Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the shower.

Summer Hit “You’re Good Enough” Everyone’s making fun of this German song—even in the U.S.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The song “Du bist gut genug” by KitschKrieg, Blumengarten, and Shirin David is becoming a summer hit with millions of streams and is garnering a lot of attention online.

Shirin David’s part, in particular, is polarizing: While some fans criticize it, celebrities like Heidi Klum are weighing in on the debate.

On TikTok, the song has gone viral worldwide, with reactions from stars like Lizzo and Steve Lacy, as well as numerous meme versions—ranging from dancing strawberries to Friedrich Merz in the shower.

The summer song “Du bist gut genug” by Kitschkrieg, singer Blumengarten, and rapper Shirin David is currently taking the internet by storm. The song was released at the end of May and has been viewed 4.5 million times on YouTube so far.

The track is polarizing and sparking heated discussions online. Shirin David’s part, in particular, has come under fire: Some fans are even demanding that her verse be removed from the song. Opinions on the matter, however, vary widely. Heidi Klum has now weighed in on the debate, and her statement has sparked further discussion.

The German song about self-acceptance has made its way all the way to the U.S. Rapper Lizzo is jumping on the trend and dancing to it in a TikTok video.

American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and music producer Steve Lacy has also discovered the hit for himself. In a TikTok video, he sings along to the line “You’re good enough” and seems amused by it.

Numerous memes poke fun at the song

Numerous song memes have since appeared, including a fast-food version in which a chicken nugget performs the hit.

Or a version with rewritten lyrics that turns it into a “work-time scam.”

And a version in which Chancellor Merz listens to “You’re Good Enough” in the shower.

Or a wannabe performer who even bribes people so he can perform the song.

Even a version featuring a dancing grandpa has made it onto TikTok.

For Yenna, a student living in Vienna, singing along even causes frustration: she feels like she’s given up on German class a thousand times already.

A dancing strawberry dancing to “Du bist gut genug” is also going viral on social media.

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