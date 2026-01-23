At the opening of the 79th Locarno Film Festival, Minister of Culture Elisabeth Baume-Schneider praised this year’s retrospective on the McCarthy-era blacklist. She noted that Locarno has always provided a platform for “free voices.”

"Film has always pushed boundaries," said the Federal Councilor at the official opening of the Locarno Film Festival on Wednesday evening. Specifically: "Aesthetic, political, and social boundaries."

This year’s retrospective, titled “Red & Black—The Hollywood Left and the Blacklist,” which focuses on the famous American blacklist of the McCarthy era, is unfortunately particularly relevant today, Baume-Schneider continued.

This retrospective is a perfect fit for the Locarno Film Festival—a festival that has never taken the easy way out or simply followed market logic. The Locarno Film Festival has always courageously provided a platform for “independent, free voices.”