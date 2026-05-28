French composer Gabriel Yared will receive a Career Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival this fall. The composer became famous for his musical score for the 1997 film "The English Patient".

The French composer of Lebanese origin Gabriel Yared has scored blockbusters such as "Cold Mountain" and "The English Patient". He will be awarded a Golden Eye for his life's work at the ZFF.

His work for the film starring Ralph Fiennes earned Yared an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Grammy and a British Film Award (Baafta). Other films for which he was responsible for the score include the conman thriller "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1999), the historical drama "Cold Mountain" (2003) and the GDR thriller "The Lives of Others" (2006).

Born in the Lebanese capital Beirut in 1949, Yared moved to France in the 1970s, where he studied composition. He has worked as a film composer since the end of the 1970s, but has also written music for the Paris Opera and the Royal Opera Ballet in London.

The Golden Eye, as the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) trophy is called, will be presented to Gabriel Yared for his life's work on October 1. The film composer will not only be honored at the ZFF, he will also chair the expert jury of the 14th International Film Music Competition.

In this competition, young composers from all over the world are invited to score the same animated short film, "The Shyness of Trees", for symphony orchestra. The jury then selects three finalists from the entries, which are premiered, and finally chooses the winning composition.