Nearly a decade after her separation from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie takes stock. In an interview with “Variety,” the actress talks about the years following the split—and how her children helped her find new strength.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were long considered one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. By the end of 2024, their divorce was official after years of legal battles.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview, Angelina Jolie spoke about her separation from Brad Pitt, saying that she had lost her fighting spirit at times but has since regained it.

Her six children helped her develop new strength. The separation took a heavy toll on the family; several of the children dropped the Pitt surname.

The divorce was finalized at the end of 2024, but the dispute over the Château Miraval winery continues. Brad Pitt has been in a relationship with Ines de Ramon since 2022.

The legal battle between Brad Pitt (62) and Angelina Jolie (51) lasted nearly a decade. The divorce became official at the end of 2024 —marking the end of a chapter that began in 2016.

In an interview with *Variety*, Jolie now reflects on that time. “For a while, I lost my fighting spirit. But now I’ve found it again,” she says. She had to cope not only with the separation itself but also with its consequences for her personal life.

Her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne—were crucial to her regaining her balance. “I owe it to them, above all, that I’ve rediscovered my inner strength. They’re adults now and give me a lot of courage.”

The separation took a toll on the family, Jolie continues. Several of the children have dropped the Pitt surname, and their relationship with their father is considered strained.

Brad Pitt has also started a new chapter

The dispute over Château Miraval, a vineyard in Provence that the couple purchased during their marriage, remains unresolved. In court documents, Jolie described the separation as emotionally devastating—“for me and for our children.”

Brad Pitt has also found a fresh start: He has been in a relationship with Ines de Ramon since 2022, and the couple made their official debut together in Venice in 2023. De Ramon (33) works in the jewelry industry and holds a degree in business administration from Geneva; she was previously married to actor Paul Wesley.

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