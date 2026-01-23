In the trilogy's finale, fans will once again be treated to absurd humor and zany verbal sparring. The first trailer also promises plenty of self-deprecating humor. The film is set to hit theaters this December.

Here's what it's all about After seven years, the action franchise enters its next phase with "Jumanji: Open World."

The COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling conflicts within the ensemble delayed the third film.

The movie "Jumanji: Open World" is scheduled to premiere on blue Cinema on December 23. Summary created with

When Chris Van Allsburg published his book *Jumanji* in 1981, he probably never imagined that it would spawn a successful action-adventure series. In 1995, the film adaptation of the same name, starring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst, was released—a must-see for many children of the 1990s. The adventure film, in which the characters are drawn into an imaginative world full of jungle animals through a magical board game, remains a beloved classic to this day.

Jake Kasdan took the director's chair for the 2017 reboot. A look at the American director’s filmography shows that he’s no stranger to comedies. Among other films, Kasdan directed “Bad Teacher” and “Sex Tape,” both of which starred Cameron Diaz in the lead role. The reviews for these films weren’t exactly rave. Despite a star-studded cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, expectations for “Jumanji” were also rather subdued at first.

With *Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle*, however, the studio hit the jackpot with Kasdan at the helm: The reboot grossed over $962 million worldwide, and the sequel, *Jumanji: The Next Level*, more than $800 million. Nevertheless, fans had to wait seven years for the third installment. This was due to filming being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the challenge of coordinating the star-studded cast’s busy schedules.

Final Adventure?

For the latest installment in the film series, 51-year-old Kasdan once again took the director’s chair, and the cast quartet remains unchanged. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are returning just in time for Christmas for a grand finale. Danny DeVito is also back in the latest action flick.

The heroes have narrowly escaped the dangerous jungle worlds of Jumanji time and again, but this time, Jumanji breaks free from its console and unleashes chaos in the real world.

The movie "Jumanji: Open World" is scheduled to premiere on blue Cinema on December 23, 2026.