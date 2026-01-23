Four women have made allegations against Oscar winner and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto. They accuse him of criminal sexual assault that allegedly occurred when they were still teenagers.

Here's what it's all about In a new BBC TV documentary, 10 women have made allegations against actor and singer Jared Leto.

The lead singer of the band 30 Seconds to Mars allegedly sexually harassed the women when they were minors.

Nine women are speaking out about this in public for the first time. Summary created with

In a new exclusive BBC documentary, ten women level serious allegations against Hollywood star and musician Jared Leto ("Dallas Buyers Club"). The alleged sexual assaults by the frontman of 30 Seconds to Mars are said to have taken place between 2002 and 2016—at a time when the women were still teenagers. Leto was between 30 and 40 years old at the time. The documentary is titled “Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.” Four victims speak out for the first time in a BBC article.

One alleged victim testified that she was sexually abused in a motel when she was 17 years old. Another woman reported that the Hollywood star threatened her with sexual abuse when she was 19, after she unexpectedly found herself alone with him in a hotel room. Another teenage girl testified that she had sexual intercourse with Leto when she was 17. According to the BBC, this is considered rape of a minor. In addition, the Oscar winner is said to have downplayed the significance of the age of consent—18—in a conversation with the girl.

The fourth woman testifies that Leto manipulated her and took advantage of his celebrity status. She claims he harassed her multiple times with sexual phone calls when she was 16. He is alleged to have suggested they have sex and then sent her a non-disclosure agreement. However, the woman did not sign it.

The TV station has seen the agreement

The producers of the TV documentary claim to have seen the settlement agreement. In addition, four other women describe receiving sexually explicit phone calls from Leto when they were teenagers. A fan of the singer also claims that, when she was 14, he had a security guard escort her backstage after he had made a comment about her breasts during an autograph session.

Jared Leto was contacted by the TV producers and asked for a statement. Leto did not respond.

The presumption of innocence applies.