Pop singer Francine Jordi speaks candidly on the ZDF magazine show “Volle Kanne” about the consequences of climate change in her native Switzerland. The 49-year-old is deeply troubled by the gray mountain peaks and persistent drought—and makes an urgent appeal to people to treat nature with more respect.

"We didn't have that when I was growing up" Francine Jordi Expresses Concern for Her Swiss Homeland on German TV

Here's what it's all about Pop singer Francine Jordi was a guest on the ZDF show “Volle Kanne.”

There, the 49-year-old said that climate change worries her.

"I think it's so important for all of us to listen to that and say, 'Maybe we should make a change after all,'" says Jordi. Summary created with

Francine Jordi appeared as a guest on the ZDF program “Volle Kanne.” On Wednesday morning (July 29), she spoke with host Florian Weiss about, among other things, the consequences of climate change. The pop singer described how she is experiencing the changing climate in her home country, Switzerland. This was preceded by a segment on climate change and the rising number of mountain accidents in the Alps.

The 49-year-old, who can see the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau from her home in the Swiss canton of Bern, described how much the landscape has changed in recent years. The famous mountains are “almost gray.” Jordi: “Back in my youth, it was unthinkable that they wouldn’t be white in the summer. You can really see that things have changed completely.”

For the singer, this is a clear sign that nature must be taken seriously. “Nature is simply a force beyond our control,” she explained. Referring to the rising number of rescue operations involving inexperienced mountaineers, she warns: “You shouldn’t take any risks or overestimate your abilities. I don’t think that’s very smart.”

During a visit to ZDF, Francine Jordi says, “Maybe we should make some changes after all.”

Jordi is particularly concerned about the persistent drought in her home country is a cause for concern for Jordi. Switzerland is already experiencing its third heat wave, she reported. “It hasn’t rained at my home for weeks. Everything has withered, and the trees are already suffering.” In many places, the leaves are even starting to fall early because the trees are drying out.

For Jordi, these are developments that should prompt a change in thinking. “I think it’s so important for all of us to listen to this and say, ‘Maybe we should change something after all,’” she urged.

Reflecting on the conflict between economic and ecological interests, she added thoughtfully, “Maybe, in the end, we can’t eat money after all.”